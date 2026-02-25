Excluded from women's competitions, this transgender athlete is challenging

Excluded from women's competitions, transgender sprinter Halba Diouf is appealing the court's decision. She is continuing her fight against the French Athletics Federation (FFA), which was acquitted of discrimination at the end of January 2026.

Halba Diouf defies sporting exclusion

On January 28, 2026, the Paris Criminal Court acquitted the French Athletics Federation (FFA), which had been sued for "discrimination based on gender identity" and "psychological harassment" by Halba Diouf. The 23-year-old sprinter, a specialist in the 60m and 200m, has been banned from regional and national women's competitions since 2023, limited to the departmental level despite her qualifying performances. According to Le Monde , her lawyer, Jean Boudot, denounced a "denial of justice" and a "ludicrous decision," announcing an appeal to the Paris Court of Appeal. The French Athletics Federation (FFA) confirmed that it will defend its position.

Conflict between international rules and French law

The French Athletics Federation (FFA) strictly applies World Athletics regulations, which "exclude athletes with a Y chromosome from women's categories to preserve fairness," citing "a male pubertal advantage." Halba Diouf's lawyer points out a contradiction: the genetic tests required by the world governing body are prohibited in France, and World Athletics does not explicitly ban national competitions. Halba Diouf, who has been transitioning since 2021 with low testosterone levels, accepts a scientifically proven exclusion but contests the stereotypes and prejudices.

A personal and societal struggle

Halba Diouf, a criminal law student, describes a journey fraught with obstacles: a tense hearing on December 17, 2025, deemed "realistic" by the defense, but "worse than ever" by her lawyer. Absent for the verdict, she expresses "immense disappointment" but perseveres, not as an activist, but for genuine equality. To date (February 24, 2026), no new developments have been reported on the appeal; the case highlights the tensions between international sport and French protections of transgender rights.

Born in Senegal and arriving in France as a child, Halba Diouf dominates the departmental rankings and aims for the French Indoor Championships at the end of February 2026, which she hopes to compete in despite her exclusion. Her case illustrates a global debate: World Athletics has tightened its rules since 2023, excluding "post-pubertal male transgender individuals," while other sports like swimming and cycling either follow suit or resist. Without unanimous scientific studies on residual benefits, legal action could influence French and European policies on inclusive sports.