A veterinarian warns of the little-known risks of sleeping with your pet.

Animal life
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Kristina Petrick / Unsplash

Sharing a bed with a dog or cat is one of life's little pleasures for many people. This reassuring closeness often strengthens the bond with one's pet. However , according to veterinarian Tom Mason , this habit should be approached with some precautions to ensure everyone's well-being.

Parasites that can invite themselves under the covers

This is the first point raised by the specialist: even a perfectly loved and well-cared-for pet can carry certain parasites. Fleas, ticks, or mites can thus more easily end up in bedding when a dog or cat sleeps on the bed. The veterinarian also reminds us that some internal parasites can, in rare cases, be transmitted to humans. The risk remains low, but it is higher for young children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

Good news: a few simple steps can already limit exposure. Cleaning your dog's paws with a suitable wipe after each walk, keeping parasite treatments up to date, and regularly washing bedding are all excellent habits.

Sleep that is sometimes less restorative

Does your dog often change position? Does your cat decide to explore the apartment at 3 a.m.? These small movements can disrupt your sleep without you even realizing it. The reverse is also true. Humans can also disturb their companions' rest. And like us, dogs and cats need quality sleep to stay healthy and balanced every day.

Sleeping with your dog: a personal choice above all

Does this mean you should banish your dog or cat from the bedroom? Not necessarily. Experts mainly advise being aware of the potential drawbacks in order to make an informed decision. If you enjoy sleeping with your pet and it works well, there's no obligation, no shame, and no drama in continuing. Every human-animal pair finds its own balance. For those who prefer an alternative, placing a cozy basket near the bed allows you to maintain this reassuring proximity while minimizing some of the inconveniences.

The most important thing is to prioritize hygiene, comfort, and the well-being of everyone involved. After all, there's no single right way to be a caring dog parent.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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