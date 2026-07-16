This pet would be the most beneficial for mental well-being

Animals enrich the lives of millions of people. When it comes to mental well-being, a four-legged companion seems to stand out. Scientific research regularly points to dogs… while reminding us that no animal should be adopted solely to meet a human's emotional needs.

The dog, a valuable ally according to several studies

For several years, researchers have been interested in the effects of so-called "companion" animals on our mental health. While all pets can provide comfort, several studies show that the benefits often seem more pronounced in people living with a dog. Scientists observe, in particular, a greater sense of well-being, a higher perceived quality of life, and a reduction in loneliness among some dog owners. However, it's important to note that these results highlight associations but do not prove that the dog is directly responsible for these effects.

Why does the dog make a difference?

The first advantage of having a dog is undoubtedly that it encourages movement. Daily walks allow you to get fresh air, enjoy natural light, and maintain regular physical activity—three elements known to contribute to a better mood.

Dogs also promote social interaction. A walk in a park or around the neighborhood often becomes an opportunity to exchange a few words with other walkers, to create bonds, or simply to break with the routine.

Finally, her ability to express her affection and attachment provides many people with a feeling of comfort, presence and complicity that can be particularly valuable on a daily basis.

Other animals also have their advantages.

However, the dog is not the only companion capable of bringing happiness.

Cats, for example, are appealing because of their calming presence and their more independent character, often better suited to certain lifestyles.

Rabbits, guinea pigs, and even some birds can also create a strong bond with their family.

In reality, there is no such thing as a "perfect" animal: the best companion is the one whose needs truly match your daily life, your availability, and your ability to care for it throughout its life.

An animal is never an "emotional sponge"

It is essential to remember one thing: an animal should never be adopted as a remedy for distress or to become an "emotional sponge." They are sentient beings with their own emotions and needs. They deserve a peaceful, respectful, and fulfilling life, not to bear the burden of a human's difficulties alone. If you are experiencing psychological distress, the support of a healthcare professional remains essential. An animal can enrich a life, but it can never replace appropriate care.

Adopting is a lifelong commitment

When deciding to welcome a companion into your home, you choose adoption over purchase. Unfortunately, shelters and animal welfare organizations house thousands of dogs, cats, and other animals who are simply waiting for a loving family. Many spend months, sometimes years, behind shelter bars or risk ending up in a pound, when all they ask for is a second chance.

Adopting also means accepting a long-term responsibility. An animal is not an object to be discarded when it becomes a nuisance, misbehaves, or when vacation time approaches. It is part of the family and deserves the same commitment, patience, and respect throughout its life.

Ultimately, while dogs seem to offer particularly interesting benefits for mental well-being, the most important thing remains the quality of the relationship you build with your companion. A thoughtful, responsible adoption, motivated by the desire to give an animal a good life, will always be the best starting point.