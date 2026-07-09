How to help your pet better cope with the heat at home

When temperatures rise, our pets also feel the effects of the heat. Dogs, cats, and other companions are less able than we are to regulate their temperature. A few simple precautions can help ensure they have a more comfortable and peaceful summer.

Fresh water available at all times to stay well hydrated

Hydration is the first key to helping your pet (dog or other animal) cope better with the heat. Make sure their water bowl always contains clean, fresh (not cold) water, and that it's regularly replenished. Adding more water sources around the house can also encourage your companion to drink more. It's a simple step that helps maintain their well-being when the temperature rises.

Create a fresher and more pleasant interior

Your home can become a true haven from the heat. During the hottest hours, close shutters, blinds, or curtains to limit the sun's entry. Take advantage of cooler times, early morning or evening, to ventilate and refresh the air. Allow your pet (dog or other animal) free access to the coolest rooms, such as those with tiled floors where it can naturally rest. A cooling mat, a securely placed fan, or appropriate cooling clothing can also provide added comfort.

If you don't have any "specific" equipment, a cool, damp towel placed on the floor can become a comfortable space where your pet can choose to lie down when needed. And if your home remains difficult to cool despite your efforts, consider other alternatives: temporarily housing your pet in a cooler place with friends or family, or visiting pet-friendly establishments (dogs or other animals) with air conditioning can be a good solution during periods of intense heat.

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Adapt walks and playtime

During a heatwave, your dog's routine needs adjusting. Opt for walks early in the morning or in the evening, when the air is cooler. During the hottest hours, it's best to avoid long walks, runs, and strenuous play. Also, be mindful of the ground: asphalt heated by the sun can burn their paws. Even a short walk can become uncomfortable for your companion.

Beware of common misconceptions: an animal (dog or otherwise) can suffer from heatstroke even in the shade. A hot, poorly ventilated, or overly humid environment can quickly become dangerous. Never leave your pet alone in a car, even for a few minutes, as the interior temperature can rise very rapidly.

Gently refresh your pet

To help your pet feel a little cooler, some simple steps are effective and respectful of their comfort. You can gently moisten their belly, armpits, and paws with lukewarm or slightly cool water.

However, avoid wetting its head or back: these areas aren't ideal for helping it dissipate heat and can be uncomfortable. Also, avoid ice-cold showers or sudden immersions in very cold water, which can cause thermal shock. For dogs that enjoy water, a small pool or an area where they can dip their paws can be a great way to cool off.

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Increased vigilance for more sensitive dogs

Some dogs are particularly vulnerable to high temperatures. This is especially true of brachycephalic dogs, a term that means "short-headed." Their morphology makes breathing and heat regulation more difficult.

Among the breeds affected are the English Bulldog, French Bulldog, Pug, Pekingese, and Boston Terrier. For these dogs, it is essential to be even more careful: limit outings to the coolest times of day, provide close supervision, and ensure the most comfortable environment possible.

Recognizing the signs of heatstroke

Pay close attention to your pet's behavior (dog or other). Heavy panting, extreme fatigue, a refusal to move, excessive salivation, an unusual gait, or lethargy can be signs of heatstroke.

If you have any doubts or if your pet is showing these symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately. You can also call the emergency veterinary service 3115 , a free 24/7 number that will direct you to an on-call veterinarian in your area.

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With these few simple habits, your pet (dog or other) should be able to enjoy the summer in better conditions. Your daily attention is their best ally in staying comfortable and healthy during hot weather.