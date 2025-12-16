Search here...

This red-based hair color is becoming the trend of the moment.

Hairdressing
Léa Michel
The "black ruby" hair color is emerging as one of the major red trends of the season, in a deep, dark, and ultra-glossy version.

What is "black ruby"?

Ruby Noir is a deep, highly saturated red mixed with a brown or black base, resulting in an almost black ruby ​​appearance depending on the light. It falls somewhere between ruby ​​red, wine red, and black cherry, with cherry or burgundy highlights that are most visible in sunlight or under artificial lighting. This shade already exists in boxed hair dye, for example, in the Keratin Color range under the name "1.8 Ruby Noir," designed as a royal, intense, and glossy red. It is particularly popular for autumn and winter, when deep, warm tones are at the forefront of hair mood boards.

Why is this color so popular now?

Color experts cite deep reds like ruby ​​or black cherry as the key shades for red hair right now, as they remain bold without being too flashy. Black ruby ​​adds depth, shine, and a luxurious effect, while remaining wearable every day, especially on a brown base.

This shade is also appealing because it particularly flatters medium to dark skin tones and those with neutral to cool undertones, adding richness and dimension without harshness. On textured hair, ruby ​​highlights enhance curl definition and shine, contributing to its popularity on social media.

Who does it suit best (and how should it be worn)?

Ruby black works very well on light to dark brown bases, where it settles like a deep ruby ​​veil, with simpler maintenance than on very light hair. On blonde hair, pre-pigmentation will often be necessary or you'll have to accept a very intense, almost "vampire red" result.

For a trendy look, several professionals recommend:

  • either a full color ultra-glossy black ruby
  • This could be a ruby ​​red balayage on a brown or black base, for a smoky effect and a softer look at the roots.

Maintenance involves using shampoos for colored hair, repigmenting treatments such as cherry red/cherry black to nourish the highlights, and strict heat protection to maintain shine.

Deep, mysterious, and intensely luminous, black ruby ​​is emerging as the most desirable shade of red this season. A perfect blend of classic elegance and contemporary boldness, this hair color ticks all the boxes: easy to wear every day, flattering on a wide range of skin tones, and perfectly on-trend. Whether you opt for a full head of color or subtle highlights, black ruby ​​promises a chic and sophisticated effect, provided you take good care of it. One thing is certain: this winter, the trend is all about ruby ​​highlights.

