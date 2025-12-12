This forgotten dessert from our grandmothers would help us get through winter better.

What if the solution to getting through the cold season lay in a forgotten dessert, one from our grandmothers? Rice pudding is making a comeback at the end of 2025, and it's not just delicious: it's packed with health benefits.

A health ally against the cold and lack of sun

Rice pudding isn't just a nostalgic treat; it's a veritable powerhouse of essential nutrients. Rich in calcium and vitamin D, it helps strengthen bones, which are weakened by the lack of sunlight in winter. Its complex carbohydrates ensure gentle digestion and provide sustained energy, unlike the sugar spikes found in processed desserts.

That's not all: it also contains magnesium and phosphorus, minerals that support not only strong bones but also overall well-being. During periods of low sunlight, these elements help combat fatigue, stress, and seasonal blues. Adding some fruit, a little chocolate, or even spices can further boost your immune system and energy levels. Rice pudding thus becomes more than just a treat: a true support for physical and mental health, particularly valuable after age 60.

Why rice pudding surpasses modern desserts

Unlike ultra-processed sweets, this classic dessert offers stable blood sugar levels thanks to the use of whole or semi-whole grain rice. This avoids the sugar spikes and energy crashes that often follow commercially produced desserts. Furthermore, it's economical, keeps for several days, and can be customized to your liking: dried fruit, bananas to promote sleep, comforting spices…

With rice pudding, you combine cozy comfort with balanced nutrition. And the good news is: it's easily made into a vegan version that's just as delicious and nutritious. Almond, oat, or coconut milk, natural sweeteners like agave syrup, coconut sugar, or dates, and you have a recipe that will delight everyone, while remaining healthy.

A simple and comforting recipe

Here is a version optimized for health, easy to make at home:

Ingredients for 4 servings:

120g of rice (ideally brown or semi-brown; otherwise regular short-grain rice for a creamier texture)

900 ml to 1 L of milk (whole or plant-based milk)

1 pinch of salt

1 vanilla pod or 1 tsp of extract (optional: orange or lemon zest)

1 to 2 tablespoons of honey, coconut sugar, or 2–3 blended dates

Bonus options: cinnamon, cardamom, raisins, walnuts/almonds, seasonal fruit

Preparation :

Cook the rice over low heat in the milk with a pinch of salt and vanilla. Stir regularly to obtain a creamy and smooth texture. Remove from heat and add the honey or sweetening fruit. Customize to your liking with dried fruit, spices or citrus zest. Serve hot for a comforting effect in winter or cold in summer.

Often overlooked in favor of modern sugary trends, rice pudding proves that our grandmothers' recipes are still relevant. They combine pleasure, health, and well-being, inviting us to rediscover our cupboards and cooking habits to stock up on nutrients while indulging ourselves. So, this winter, let yourself be tempted by this simple and comforting dessert.