Here's why these foods should be avoided if you're fasting.

Waking up in the morning eager to start the day off right is often an energetic endeavor… but your stomach might not be quite ready to take in just anything. Being on an empty stomach is generally the time right after waking up, before the first meal, and your body deserves a gentle treatment to get the day off to a good start.

Foods to avoid on an empty stomach

Fast-acting sugars: your stealthy enemies

You might think that a croissant or a slice of buttered toast is the ideal way to start the day. In reality, these high-glycemic-index foods, like white bread or pastries, cause a sharp spike in blood sugar , followed by an equally rapid drop. The result: fatigue, cravings, and sometimes even irritability.

Your metabolism, which is trying to stabilize after an overnight fast, is suddenly thrown into disarray. If you truly want to respect your body, it's best to wait a few hours or choose gentler alternatives, such as a low-glycemic fruit or oatmeal.

Citrus fruits: acidity under control

Freshly squeezed orange juice in the morning may seem like a healthy and natural choice, but consuming it on an empty stomach can irritate the stomach lining. Highly acidic citrus fruits stimulate the production of stomach acid, which can lead to heartburn or discomfort. Your body, having gone the night without food, hasn't yet activated all its digestive mechanisms. Therefore, even a healthy food can become a minor headache for your intestinal comfort.

Coffee: an overly stimulating wake-up call

Ah, coffee, that sacred morning ritual! Except that on an empty stomach, it's not always your friend. Coffee stimulates the production of cortisol, the stress hormone, and promotes acid reflux. Your stomach, still empty, can become irritated, and your energy levels may be a little more erratic than expected. For those who absolutely can't do without their morning coffee, it can be wise to accompany it with a light snack, such as a piece of fruit or a few nuts, to protect your stomach lining while still enjoying the small boost of energy.

Carbonated drinks: bubbles and discomfort

Sodas and other carbonated drinks, especially sugary ones, should be avoided on an empty stomach. The bubbles can cause bloating and abdominal pain, and the added sugar puts your blood sugar on a rollercoaster first thing in the morning. Your body will much prefer a glass of warm water or an herbal tea to gently hydrate and prepare for digestion.

Yogurt and probiotics: beware of acidity

Yogurt is often considered a health food, rich in probiotics. However, when consumed on an empty stomach, its beneficial potential is significantly reduced. Stomach acidity, which naturally increases upon waking, destroys a large portion of the probiotics, diminishing their impact on your gut flora. It's therefore best to consume it later, once your stomach has received something neutral and easily digestible.

Extreme temperatures: neither too hot nor too cold

Your body craves gentleness, especially after a night of fasting. Foods that are too hot or too cold can therefore shock the stomach lining and complicate digestion. Imagine your stomach as a small engine that's still warm after the night: a thermal shock can create unnecessary strain. Moderately heated dishes not only prevent discomfort but also provide a greater sense of well-being after breakfast. A slightly warm soup or a bowl of cereal with room-temperature milk will be much gentler on your body than an iced smoothie or a scalding hot coffee.

Understanding fasting and its limits

When we talk about fasting, it's important to note that this can occur at times other than first thing in the morning, for example, if you've decided to fast. In this case, it's crucial to remember that intermittent or prolonged fasting isn't a universal practice and should be approached with caution. Fasting can be beneficial for some, helping the body "reset," but it requires careful attention to your body's signals. Every body is unique: some people can tolerate it, others can't. The important thing is to respect your physiological needs.

Some positive alternatives to consider

To fully enjoy the benefits of fasting or simply start the day without discomfort, here are a few suggestions:

Fruits with a low glycemic index: pears, berries, apples.

Nuts and seeds: almonds, hazelnuts, chia seeds.

Whole grains: oat flakes, quinoa.

Gentle hot drinks: herbal teas, warm water with a squeeze of lemon (if the stomach tolerates it).

These choices nourish the body without causing digestive shocks or blood sugar spikes, while allowing you to fully enjoy the revitalizing effects of fasting.

Fasting is not a time to be neglected: it's a period when your body is particularly receptive and deserves your full attention. Avoiding foods that are too sugary, too acidic, carbonated, or extremely hot allows you to start the day feeling comfortable and energized. And fasting can be a powerful tool for your health, provided you respect your limits and listen to your body.