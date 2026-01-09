Here's the mistake (almost) everyone makes when eating raclette, according to a chef

Raclette, the ultimate comfort food, fills homes with its enticing aroma during these chilly times. If you've decided to defy your diet resolutions and embrace your epicurean philosophy, you must be eager to melt the cheese over your potatoes. Before you grab your raclette pans and indulge in this culinary ritual, carefully read these few guidelines.

The choice of cheese, a determining factor

At the start of the year, some people transform into vegetarians, gorging themselves on " detox " green juices, while others, more inclined to indulge in good food and drink, celebrate culinary heritage and warm up with hearty dishes. In fact, if eating is your greatest hobby, you may have already planned a raclette evening. This dish, which brings people together around the table and pleases every palate, isn't something to be enjoyed haphazardly. It's an art form.

Despite its apparent simplicity, raclette requires a certain rigor. Don't just grab the first cheese you see at the supermarket. It's the main ingredient in raclette, so you have to be vigilant and read the labels carefully. "A really good raclette is made with raw milk," insists chef Christophe Martin, head chef of the restaurant Le Ramoneur Savoyard in Annecy, speaking to Madame Figaro .

Raclette purists, in fact, entrust this task to their cheesemonger. The large packs of raclette from mainstream stores don't have the same aromatic richness as "authentic" raclette. "If possible, buy it by the slice and cut it yourself. If it's already cut and vacuum-packed, it will have lost its texture and freshness," explains the culinary expert who is a devoted raclette enthusiast.

Cooking cheese for too long is sacrilege.

In the heat of the moment, you might accidentally forget your raclette cheese on the hot grill and find it almost burnt. Sometimes, however, this extended cooking time is deliberate. Generally, there are two schools of thought: those who prefer their raclette slightly runny and those who like it almost brown.

If you like your raclette half-burnt, crunching in your mouth, know that you're flouting tradition. It's cheese abuse! "The biggest mistake is to talk about it and let the cheese cook for too long. Afterward, it becomes oily and inedible," the chef points out. Even if it shocks some, he recommends using the oven to fully appreciate the delectable aromas of raclette. The method for maintaining this spirit of sharing without the famous, unifying appliance? "You put the potatoes in a gratin dish, spread all the cheese slices on top, and put it under the broiler."

Remove the crust or leave it? That is the question.

Here again, it's a touchy subject between potatoes and charcuterie boards. Some jealously guard the rind, while others can't stand it. Yet, it's the best part of raclette cheese. Removing it is a bit like taking the crust off bread : it ruins its charm. And chefs certainly won't disagree. The same goes for potatoes, which should be eaten with the skin on. "It's essential. Firstly, because it provides vitamins, but also because it has an excellent roasted flavor," argues the chef.

And to help it all go down and not feel too heavy after this hearty meal, don't forget to eat a few gherkins or other pickles between bites. These gherkins, sometimes criticized by your guests, actually help you better absorb and digest the raclette. There you have it, raclette holds no more secrets for you!