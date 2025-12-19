Meatless holiday meals: here are 3 alternative recipes

Why not take advantage of the holidays to deliciously shake up traditions? Opting for a meat-free menu has never been easier or more enjoyable. Get ready for a festive, creative, and generous meal that cares for your taste buds as much as it does for animal welfare.

Celebrating without meat, but with panache

Long associated with rich, meat-heavy dishes, Christmas and New Year's tables are being reinvented today. Eating plant-based doesn't mean restricting yourself or settling for salad leaves. Quite the opposite: it's an opportunity to play with textures, colors, and flavors from around the world. Your body deserves the most nourishing, comforting, and joyful food, and these recipes are shining proof.

1. Quinoa, pomegranate and avocado salad: a fresh and vibrant starter

To start your meal off light, this salad ticks all the boxes. The tender and satisfying quinoa provides complete plant-based proteins to fuel your energy. The pomegranate seeds burst with flavor, while the avocado envelops everything in a creamy, comforting sweetness. A lemony vinaigrette made with olive oil brightens the dish without weighing it down. The result: a luminous starter that nourishes the body gently and perfectly sets the stage for the rest of the meal.

2. Jansson's Temptation revisited: the comforting gratin, plant-based version

A staple of Swedish cuisine, Jansson's Temptation is transformed here into a 100% plant-based gratin, without losing any of its essence. Meltingly tender potatoes mingle with a smooth, creamy vegetable sauce, while capers add a subtle salty depth. This hearty dish envelops the body in a gentle, comforting warmth, perfect for long winter evenings. Served with roasted vegetables or a crisp salad, it becomes a convivial, indulgent, and deeply satisfying main course.

3. Oat pilaf with cranberries and pistachios: the surprising side dish

Original and easy to prepare, this oat pilaf adds a touch of rustic chic to your menu. The oat flakes, rich in fiber and naturally filling, offer a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Cranberries provide a tangy note, pistachios an irresistible crunch, and turmeric a sunny color and valuable health benefits.

And what about plant-based proteins in all of this?

A meat-free holiday meal doesn't have to mean deficiencies or monotony. Today, there are a multitude of options rich in plant-based protein: marinated tofu, spiced seitan, textured soy protein (TSP) simmered in sauce, veggie meatballs, or festive stuffings made with legumes. And let's not forget the increasingly impressive plant-based alternatives: veggie roasts, alternatives to smoked salmon, vegan foie gras, or even vegan sausages. These products, when chosen carefully, can surprise—and even impress—your most skeptical omnivorous guests.

Ultimately, choosing a plant-based menu for the holidays means opting for joyful, inclusive, and respectful cuisine, without ever sacrificing flavor. It also means honoring your body with nourishing, generous, and deeply satisfying dishes. From the Mediterranean to Scandinavia, these recipes prove that a meat-free meal can be synonymous with celebration, sharing, and pure pleasure. This year, dare to embrace a plant-based table: it might just become your new favorite tradition.