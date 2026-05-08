Hanging laundry this way could reduce drying time

Drying laundry can sometimes take all day, especially in winter or when humidity is high. However, the way you hang your clothes plays a crucial role in drying speed. According to several scientific studies on the physics of evaporation and air circulation, properly spacing clothes and promoting airflow around the fibers can accelerate the drying process.

Why air circulation is essential

Drying laundry relies on a simple phenomenon: the water contained in the fibers gradually evaporates into the air. The more easily the air circulates around the fabric, the faster the moisture can be evaporated.

Engineering research shows that airflow speed is one of the most important factors in reducing drying time. For example, a study on the energy efficiency of clothes dryers observed that increasing airflow could reduce drying time by approximately 13%.

Similarly, studies in materials physics indicate that evaporation is highly dependent on how air circulates between the fabric fibers. When air circulates better, moisture leaves the textile more quickly.

The method recommended by experts

To promote faster drying, it is advisable to:

leave space between each garment

avoid layering multiple layers of fabric

Hang thicker clothes (jeans, sweaters) in the most ventilated areas.

Choose a well-ventilated spot or one that is slightly exposed to the sun.

extend the sleeves or legs fully rather than folding them back

When clothes are too tight, moisture remains trapped between the fibers, slowing down evaporation. Conversely, sufficient spacing allows air to circulate freely around the garment.

A simple gesture that can make a difference

Even without using a tumble dryer, optimizing air circulation around laundry can improve drying efficiency. Ambient humidity, temperature, and ventilation are among the key factors identified by scientific research. Adopting a more ventilated drying method is therefore a simple way to save time, limit humidity in the home, and reduce energy consumption related to drying.

In short, changing how you hang your laundry may seem insignificant, but this detail directly impacts drying speed. By leaving enough space between clothes and promoting air circulation, you can optimize this natural process with minimal effort.