Autumn brings a golden light and invigorating freshness that make you want to transform your interior into a true haven.

This season is an invitation to home creativity : making your own decorations with natural elements collected during walks provides authentic pleasure.

Garlands of leaves, plant wreaths, spice-scented candles, compositions of gourds and pumpkins… there is no shortage of ideas.

We offer a comprehensive overview of the best DIY creative projects to decorate every room and create a warm atmosphere. And the good news is: the whole family can participate.

Adopt a color palette and natural elements to decorate your interior

Autumnal colors to favor

Choosing the right colors is the first step to successful autumn decorating . We recommend building a palette around warm tones : rich oranges, mustard yellows, deep browns, intense burgundies, and forest greens.

These colors directly evoke harvests and grape harvests, anchoring the decor in seasonal reality.

To avoid a uniform look, incorporate touches of contrasting blue. This chromatic dynamism brings freshness to the overall effect without disrupting visual coherence.

For accessories, try pairing burgundy and purple candles with dark red and green decorations. Blue and orange candles also work beautifully in warm-toned arrangements.

These color combinations are easy to apply to cushions, checkered tea towels and candle holders.

Nature's treasures to collect

Autumn nature offers a palette of free and beautiful materials. During your walks in the forest, collect beech and oak branches fallen after gusts of wind, acorns, twigs, ferns, and moss-covered bark.

Pine cones deserve a bountiful harvest: they blend in everywhere. Rosehips, especially the Rosa Rugosa variety, offer bright red, highly decorative fruit. Dried grass and wheat stalks add a welcome rustic touch.

Complete this collection with seasonal fruits and vegetables : pumpkins, squashes, pattypan squash, apples, pears, hazelnuts, chestnuts, grapes and figs naturally adorn a table or a chest of drawers.

Dried crabapples and orange slices add a delicate touch. Build up this supply in early September to ensure a wide variety of materials throughout the season.

Make your own autumn wreaths and garlands

Create a natural wreath for the door or walls

The plant wreath is the emblem of homemade autumn decoration .

To make it, choose a suitable circular base: a circle of wire or brass, a thin wooden frame, a braided rope, or even an old coat hanger shaped by hand.

Next, secure the elements by interlocking them, tying them together, or using a hot glue gun and reinforced wire.

Incorporate preserved beech branches, oak leaves, dried physalis, dried orange helichrysum heads, acorns, pine cones, berries, and leaves. Finish with a jute ribbon and string for hanging.

These wreaths can be hung on the front door, on the walls, or placed around an autumn-scented candle on a table. Mix large and small wreaths and arrange them in different spots around the house for a generous effect.

Create a variety of DIY garlands

Garlands bring movement and lightness to the decoration.

The garland of dead leaves is the most accessible: collect leaves of various sizes and colours, pierce a hole near the stem with a needle, and thread them onto a string, making a knot between each leaf.

Reinforce fragile sheets with adhesive tape before drilling to prevent tearing.

For an autumnal string of lights, attach autumn leaves to the LEDs using small clothespins. Arrange it around a mirror or window for a cozy, soft glow.

The felt pumpkins, cut out and shaped with thin wire, make an original and reusable garland. Finally, white string ghosts, 20 to 25 cm long and folded in half, with eyes drawn in black felt, add a mischievous touch to Halloween.

Make your own candles and candle holders for a warm atmosphere

Making your own homemade candles

Making your own candles is an accessible DIY creative project that instantly transforms the atmosphere of a room.

You will need a container, a candle wick, soy vegetable wax , colorants, and essential oils or fragrances.

Melt the wax in a double boiler, add the dye, then pour into the container with the wick centered. Let it harden for 4 to 6 hours.

Did you know that soy-based vegetable wax burns on average 50% longer than traditional paraffin wax? This is a compelling argument for these homemade creations, which are both economical and ecological.

For pumpkin-shaped candles, use a silicone mold with orange food coloring: the result is stunning. Then decorate with cinnamon sticks, spices, or dried orange slices for warm, fire-like scents .

Create your own DIY candle holders and lanterns

A simple empty jar becomes an elegant candle holder by gluing autumn leaves only to its outside. The same technique works with a recycled glass yogurt pot or a plexiglass tube vase.

Allow to dry completely before placing a candle or tapers on it. This safety precaution is essential: the foliage must never come into contact with the flame.

For candle holders , decorate the containers with fallen leaves, string, and glue. Battery-operated candles of varying heights placed in lanterns, along with leaves, hazelnuts, and pine cones, offer a seasonal look without any risk.

These DIY candle holders also make lovely gifts to give at game nights or gourmet tea parties with friends.

Create autumnal displays room by room

Plant compositions and their locations

A successful autumn composition often starts from a strong anchor point.

Choose a lantern as a central element and accessorize it gradually: candlesticks with matching candles, a small basket filled with apples and pears, a red or blue checkered tea towel for a cozy country style.

Add velvet or wooden mushrooms and small real or ceramic pumpkins to complete the look.

Location Recommended items Fireplace mantel Wreaths, candles, branches, dried leaves Living room/bedroom chest of drawers Lantern, decorative mushrooms, small pumpkins Entryway side table Basket, apples, squash, candlestick Corner of shelf Candle holder, acorns, pine cones Living room coffee table Centerpiece: thuja trees, ferns, fruit, pumpkins

Bring out your old baskets, farm crates, tin buckets, and antique bowls to display grapes, figs, chestnuts, and pattypan squash. These authentic containers enhance the rustic and warm feel of your seasonal decor.

Adapt the decor in each room

In the living room, replace the cream cushions with autumnal orange and gold patterns , and opt for knitted or chenille throws. In the bedroom, place mini pumpkins in jars on the bedside table and hang a dried flower wreath above the bed.

In the kitchen, fill vases with dried herbs, wheat stalks and colorful leaves, and use red or gold hand towels.

The bathroom is not forgotten: scented autumn candles, rugs and towels in the colors of the season are enough to transform the atmosphere.

These subtle yet consistent adjustments create an intimate and comforting atmosphere throughout the house, from floor to ceiling.

Create creative DIY projects with recycled materials

Giving a second life to everyday materials

Recycling is at the heart of the autumn creative process. Cardboard rolls are transformed into small forest animals by painting them, drawing a face and gluing on natural elements.

A suitably shaped stone becomes an endearing hedgehog with beech flowers glued on to form the body and a few felt-tip pen strokes for the face.

Dried orange slices lend themselves to a thousand fantasies: draw characters on them, cut shapes out of other slices to create ears, and hang the whole thing as a garland.

Orange peels cut out with a cookie cutter create pretty designs to arrange on a table during a dinner party or when entertaining guests. These eco-friendly creative projects convey valuable lessons to children.

To model and sculpt original decorations

Velvet mushrooms are highly prized from September until mid-January for their realistic appearance. Difficult to find in some years, it's best to stock up as soon as you see them in garden centers or shops.

They are fragile, handle them with care. To make them yourself out of clay, form a cylinder for the base and a dome for the hat, assemble by smoothing the joint with a little water, let it dry for 24 to 48 hours, then paint with acrylic paints .

Salt dough medallions are another timeless classic. Mix two cups of flour and one of salt, gradually add warm water, then knead until you have a smooth dough.

Spread it out, press seasonal leaves or petals onto the medallions using a cookie cutter, and let it dry for 48 hours before hanging. The masks made from colored fallen leaves, with cutouts for eyes, form an original and poetic garland.

Organize your autumn decorations over time and according to your space.

Plan and anticipate the decorating season

According to a consumer behavior study published in 2023, nearly 60% of European households begin their seasonal decorating in the first week of September.

This anticipation allows us to fully enjoy each week of autumn.

We advise putting out good quality artificial elements purchased in previous years as early as the beginning of September, even before the real colours appear in nature.

Gradually combine natural elements collected during your walks with vegetables gathered from the markets. Complete the composition over the weeks, as you make new discoveries.

Then store your decorative items in the attic between seasons so you can easily find them the following year. A scrapbook filled with seasonal inspiration helps maintain a cohesive vision and serves as a guiding thread from one year to the next.

Adapting DIY projects to your space and daily life

For small spaces, opt for candles, small figurines and table decorations: the seasonal impact is immediate without clutter.

In an apartment, temporary self-adhesive wallpaper allows you to incorporate an autumnal theme without permanent changes. Choose unscented candles and soft fabric pumpkins for spaces with children and pets.

Transform these creative moments into truly enjoyable family activities. Involve children in making leaf garlands, masks, or salt dough medallions.

Combine these workshops with a delicious seasonal treat : cinnamon rolls, chocolate babka, Halloween shortbread cookies, all accompanied by a hot cup of tea. These shared moments, combining relaxation, originality, and well-being, often create the most cherished memories of the season.