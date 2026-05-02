This laundry mistake could gradually damage your clothes

Decor
Anaëlle G.
Photo d'illustration : Freepik

We often think we're doing the right thing by running a hot cycle to get perfectly clean laundry. However, consistently washing at high temperatures can wear out your clothes faster than expected. This widespread habit weakens the fibers, dulls colors, and reduces the lifespan of your favorite pieces.

Washing at too high a temperature, a false friend of clean laundry

Cycles at 60 or 90°C give an impression of impeccable cleanliness, but for many textiles, this repeated heat is not ideal.

Above 40°C, the combination of high temperature, drum friction, and detergent can gradually weaken fabrics. Cotton, wool, and synthetic fibers can then lose their softness, shape, and durability. The result: a t-shirt that loses its shape, jeans that wear out faster, a sweater that shrinks, or seams that come undone prematurely.

Some research has also observed that repeated washing at high temperatures can decrease the mechanical resistance of fabrics compared to gentler cycles. Simply put, the more intense and frequent the heat, the more the fibers wear out over time.

Why your clothes are suffering in silence

Heat acts somewhat like repeated stress on textiles. The fibers swell, contract, and then repeat the process wash after wash. Over time, this succession of stresses can cause:

  • a loss of elasticity
  • more muted colors
  • a rougher fabric
  • pilling on certain materials
  • less strong seams
  • a sometimes irreversible narrowing

Even high-quality clothing can eventually show signs of wear if it's not cared for properly. And no, your body has nothing to do with the wear and tear on a pair of jeans or a shirt: it's primarily your washing habits that make the difference.

Laundry detergent can also exacerbate the problem.

Temperature isn't the only factor. Some highly concentrated or overdosed detergents can leave residues and unnecessarily damage fabrics. In hot water, their effects can be even more pronounced. Natural fibers, such as cotton or wool, can lose their softness or brightness more quickly.

Another common misconception is that "more detergent equals cleaner laundry." In reality, too much detergent can clog fibers and make rinsing less effective. The right amount is often the best way to keep your wardrobe clean.

The right steps to keep your clothes longer

Good news: you don't need to wash everything in hot water to get clean laundry. Modern detergents are generally effective at lower temperatures. In most cases, a 30°C or 40°C wash is sufficient for everyday laundry. A few simple habits can make all the difference:

  • Use 30°C for everyday laundry
  • reserve high temperatures for household linen or specific cases
  • Turn clothes inside out before washing
  • Choose a gentle program for delicate items.
  • avoid overdosing on laundry detergent
  • Air dry when possible
  • For wool, knits and delicate textiles, a cold wash or a dedicated program is often preferable.

In short, washing at a lower temperature isn't just good for the planet. It's also a smart way to preserve your clothes, your budget, and the pieces you feel comfortable in. The real laundry mistake isn't wearing your favorite sweatshirt ten times; it's sometimes trying too hard with a temperature that's too high. Your wardrobe will appreciate a gentler wash much more than a scalding bath.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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