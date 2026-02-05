Why are these images of nature and sunshine multiplying on social media in the middle of winter?

Faced with the winter gloom, many people on social media are sharing more photos of sunny landscapes, flowers, and nature scenes to brighten their news feeds. This phenomenon, observed every year at this time, can be explained by several psychological and social factors.

A response to the lack of light and low morale

Winter is often associated with less sunlight, which can affect people's mood and energy levels. Psychology researchers have shown that the interaction between sunlight, the biological clock, and mood is complex, and that a lack of light can contribute to a decline in mood for some people.

In this context, images of sunshine, greenery, or bright landscapes on social media act as a visual antidote to winter monotony: they remind us of spring and awaken positive emotions.

The feel-good effect of nature images

According to psychological research , simply viewing images of nature can be enough to improve emotional well-being and reduce stress. This positive response is partly explained by theories such as the Stress Reduction Theory and the Attention Restoration Theory, which emphasize that natural scenes soothe the mind and restore attention.

Studies have shown that nature photos evoke more feelings of peace, joy, and hope than urban or neutral images, which may explain why they are particularly popular during cold or gloomy periods.

A way to cultivate collective optimism

On social media, these posts aren't just a way to share beautiful images; they also participate in a kind of collective ritual to help us wait for spring. By reminiscing about past sunny walks or imagining those to come, people create a sort of "visual countdown" to warmer days.

This phenomenon is further amplified as the use of platforms naturally increases when the weather is cold or difficult, because people spend more time indoors and turn to digital technology to interact and entertain themselves.

From aesthetic pleasure to mental health

Beyond the seasonal aspect, this behavior highlights the importance of connecting with nature, even from a distance. Images of greenery, light, and natural spaces can act as a source of comfort and mental regeneration, thus strengthening the psychological bond with environments perceived as calming.

As winter drags on, these nature scenes shared online can help alleviate the feeling of lack of light and cultivate a more positive mood in people's news feeds until spring arrives.