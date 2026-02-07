Search here...

This plus-size model elegantly revives a vintage Scottish piece.

Clelia Campardon
Plus-size model Alexis Ruby is turning heads with a look that's both bold and elegant. By reimagining an iconic piece from the Scottish wardrobe, she's redefining the codes of inclusive fashion with precision.

A reimagined Scottish skirt

On her Instagram account, Alexis Ruby showcases a look that pays homage to one of the most iconic patterns in textile heritage: tartan. She opts for a red plaid midi skirt, reminiscent of traditional kilts, while adapting it to a modern, urban silhouette. Far from being a mere folkloric garment or costume, this piece becomes the centerpiece of a perfectly balanced ensemble.

What distinguishes this interpretation is the chosen combination: an ultra-minimalist white ribbed tank top, contrasted by a pair of black cowboy boots with square heels. The mix of styles works. Alexis Ruby plays with the codes of rebellion and tradition to create an outfit that follows no fixed rules—except her own.

The elegance of confidence

Beyond the garment itself, it's Alexis Ruby's poise that truly impresses. With her confident bearing, serene expression, and natural pose, she embodies a relaxed approach to fashion, far removed from normative constraints. By showcasing this vintage-inspired piece, she reminds us that it's possible to express one's style by appropriating elements of the past without nostalgia or caricature.

A powerful image of inclusive fashion

This post has generated numerous positive reactions, particularly for the way it showcases a body often underrepresented in dominant visual standards. Alexis Ruby continues her consistent approach here: making fashion a space of freedom and empowerment for all body types. Her look then becomes a message: one can dress with elegance and intelligence, regardless of size.

With this simple yet striking look, Alexis Ruby gives Scottish tartan a contemporary twist. By pairing it with contrasting pieces, she asserts that elegance lies not in conformity, but in the ability to embody what you wear. A true lesson in style—and freedom.

