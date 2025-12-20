This plus-size model dresses up as a cowboy and causes a sensation

Tabria Majors, an American plus-size model with over 2 million Instagram followers, has become an influential figure in the body positivity movement. For several years, she has used Instagram to show that beauty isn't defined by standardized sizes and to encourage women to embrace their bodies regardless of their shape.

A sparkling cowboy look

Recently, Tabria Majors shared several posts on her Instagram account suggesting she had adopted a cowboy look for Beyoncé's concerts. She alluded to her presence at various tour dates, captioning them: "ATL Night 3 is taking it!! Vegas up next! Comment 'cowboy' for the details on the fit! "

Another post mentions "Cowboy Carter Houston was everythingthiiinnng!" ("Cowboy Carter Houston was absolutely incredible!"), a direct reference to Beyoncé's universe, accompanied by numerous likes and comments, highlighting the enthusiasm of her community for this stylistic choice inspired by the tour.

This content generated strong engagement on social media and highlighted Tabria Majors' creative and inclusive approach, as she isn't afraid to play with diverse stylistic codes outside the usual modeling standards. Through these cowboy-inspired looks, she conveys a positive message: regardless of body type, everyone can adopt this style, have fun with fashion, dress up, or dress freely as they please—and it looks amazing!

The impact on fashion standards

Whether through her inclusive campaigns with renowned brands or her social media posts, Tabria Majors actively contributes to redefining the fashion landscape by showcasing looks accessible to women of all sizes. She has established herself as an inspiring figure who celebrates body diversity and encourages the free appropriation of trends, without constraints or restrictive norms.

On Instagram, she regularly shares different outfits, fashion inspirations, and moments from her personal and professional life, offering her community an authentic and uninhibited vision of style. Through this wide stylistic range—from glamorous looks to more casual or themed outfits—she shows that fashion can be a space for expression, enjoyment, and self-confidence, open to all.

By embracing the cowboy aesthetic popularized by Beyoncé, Tabria Majors proves once again that fashion has no size limits or rigid rules. Her success rests not only on her looks, but also on the powerful message she conveys: everyone has the right to feel beautiful, confident, and free to play with trends. Tabria continues to inspire millions and bring about lasting change in attitudes within the fashion industry.