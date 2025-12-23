Named model of the year, she shares a shocking truth.

Just days after being crowned "Model of the Year 2025," supermodel Anok Yai moved her fans by sharing a touching message about her health. Behind the spotlights and red carpets, the South Sudanese model revealed that she had been quietly battling for her life. Her courage and candor immediately sparked a wave of support across the fashion world.

A meteoric rise marred by an invisible ordeal

Anok Yai, who rose to fame in 2017 after a photo of her went viral, has enjoyed one of the most impressive modeling careers. A muse for Prada, Versace, and Dior, she established herself as a leading figure of diversity on the catwalk. While she was busy walking the runways, the young woman was secretly battling a congenital cardiorespiratory condition.

On Instagram, she explained that she discovered her illness by chance: "I learned that I had a malformation that was putting excessive strain on my heart and slowly destroying my lungs." Initially thinking it was just a passing cough, Anok Yai eventually developed chest pains and difficulty breathing, before realizing the seriousness of the situation.

A life-saving operation and a message of hope

In her message, Anok Yai revealed that she had successfully undergone robotic-assisted lung surgery, a complex but now common procedure in the treatment of severe lung diseases.

She expressed deep gratitude to the medical teams at NYU Langone Hospital, Beverly Hills Concierge Health, and especially to Dr. Robert Cerfolio and Dr. Harmik Soukiasian, who diagnosed and treated her condition in time: “I am eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses, and my family, the first faces I saw when I woke up. Thanks to them, I have more time on my hands.” The model announced that she was now focusing on her recovery, before reassuring her fans: “I’m resting for the moment… but I’ll be back. See you soon.”

Massive support from all over the world

Her story quickly went viral on social media, triggering a flood of messages of support. Among them, several prominent figures in fashion and entertainment expressed their affection for her:

British-Jamaican model and actress Naomi Campbell: "Send your love, your light and your healing. May God protect you."

American actress, singer, producer and author: Taraji P. Henson: "You are healed, in the name of Jesus."

American basketball player Angel Reese wrote: "I'm praying for you, my sister. You are strong and you will win this battle."

Determined and grateful, Anok Yai reminds us that illness doesn't choose its moments—not even at the height of success. Her courage and vulnerability offer a rare moment of sincerity in a world often dominated by perfection. By sharing her story, the supermodel inspires a valuable lesson: true strength isn't only seen on the catwalk, but also in the quiet resilience of difficult times.