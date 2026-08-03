Are your jeans too long? This trick lets you shorten them without sewing.

You've finally found the perfect pair of jeans… but they're a little too long? No need to give up on wearing them or make an appointment with a tailor. There's a quick and easy solution to adjust the length in minutes, without a sewing machine, and with a clean result.

Iron-on hemming tape: the ally for quick hems

If you don't enjoy sewing or lack the necessary equipment, fusible hemming tape is an excellent alternative. Available at haberdasheries, it comes in the form of a ribbon that adheres with the heat of an iron. It's simple to use: it bonds the two layers of fabric together, creating a strong hem that withstands washing, provided you follow the temperature recommendations on the packaging. A practical way to give a second life to jeans that are a little too long.

An essential measurement

Before getting out the iron, take the time to determine the correct length.

Put on your jeans with the shoes you will wear most often, as a few centimeters of heel can change the drape.

Then fold the bottom of the pants inwards until you reach the desired length.

Secure the fold with pins, then compare the two legs by placing them on top of each other on a flat surface to check that they are perfectly identical.

This step makes all the difference for a harmonious result.

How to make a hem without sewing?

Once the measurements have been taken, turn the jeans inside out and iron the crease to mark it well.

Next, cut off the excess fabric, leaving about three centimeters to form the hem.

Slide the fusible interfacing between the two layers, as close as possible to the folded edge.

Place a thin cloth between the iron and the fabric, then press each section for a few seconds without sliding the iron. This is important: a lateral movement could shift the band and leave some areas unsecured.

In about twenty minutes, your jeans are ready to wear.

No equipment? The backhand remains a safe bet.

If you want to avoid any alterations, a cuff is a simple yet stylish solution. Create a first, fairly wide fold, then a second, thinner one on top to better secure everything. A quick press with an iron will set the folds and give a neater finish. In addition to being practical, this visible hem is perfectly in line with current trends and adds a relaxed touch to your silhouette.

Precautions to know

Before you begin, a few checks are necessary. Jeans containing elastane sometimes don't withstand high temperatures well: always adjust the iron's temperature according to the fabric composition. If possible, test the iron on a scrap of fabric or an inconspicuous area to check the adhesion of the fusible tape.

Finally, this method is best suited to classic jeans. For very thick denim or a style with a naturally finished hem, a professional alteration will generally provide a result closer to the original finish.

In short, iron-on hemming tape doesn't replace the expertise of a tailor on a high-end garment, but it's a simple, economical, and effective alternative for everyday jeans. It allows you to easily adjust the length of your pants and finally wear that pair you love, instead of letting it gather dust at the back of your closet.