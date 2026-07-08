How to choose the perfect swimsuit to flatter your figure

Summer is here, and with it the desire to enjoy the sunny days in a swimsuit that makes you feel beautiful, free, and completely yourself. Between trends, body shape advice, and fashion dictates, it's sometimes easy to lose sight of the essentials: a swimsuit is first and foremost meant to be worn with pleasure, comfort, and confidence.

Rule number one: choose a jersey that reflects your personality

We often hear that you should choose your swimsuit based on your body shape, as if certain cuts were reserved for certain silhouettes. However, no body shape should limit your desires or prevent you from wearing the style you love. Triangle, rectangle, hourglass, curvy, petite, tall: every body deserves to enjoy all colors, all cuts, and all styles. Fashion isn't there to hide, transform, or "correct" your body. It's there to allow you to express yourself and have fun.

Body shape advice: ideas, not prohibitions

The guidelines related to the different silhouettes can simply be seen as clues to play with proportions or to highlight certain details that you particularly like.

For example, an A-shaped figure , with hips wider than shoulders, can have fun with a colorful, printed top or one with original details to draw the eye to the bust. However, this doesn't mean that a plain, minimalist top or a simple two-piece swimsuit should be avoided. If this cut appeals to you, it's perfect for you.

, with hips wider than shoulders, can have fun with a colorful, printed top or one with original details to draw the eye to the bust. However, this doesn't mean that a plain, minimalist top or a simple two-piece swimsuit should be avoided. If this cut appeals to you, it's perfect for you. For a V-shaped figure , with shoulders that are wider than the hips, patterned, ruffled, or brightly colored bottoms can add a touch of whimsy. That said, a swimsuit with a clean, minimalist style or a very graphic design can also be stunning: it all depends on your taste and personality.

, with shoulders that are wider than the hips, patterned, ruffled, or brightly colored bottoms can add a touch of whimsy. That said, a swimsuit with a clean, minimalist style or a very graphic design can also be stunning: it all depends on your taste and personality. Hourglass figures , often associated with a natural balance between shoulders and hips, can wear many different styles. A fitted one-piece swimsuit, a high-waisted bikini, or a more relaxed style can all find a place in your beach wardrobe.

, often associated with a natural balance between shoulders and hips, can wear many different styles. A fitted one-piece swimsuit, a high-waisted bikini, or a more relaxed style can all find a place in your beach wardrobe. As for H-shaped figures , with their straighter lines, or O-shaped figures, with their more generous curves, they can play with textures, cuts, materials, or wrap-around styles. Again, there's no obligation: a colorful, high-cut, minimalist, or trendy swimsuit can be worn simply because you like it.

Forget the "rules": your body doesn't need to be corrected

For a long time, fashion advice was often presented as a list of prohibitions: avoid certain colors, hide certain areas, favor one cut over another… But your body isn't a problem to be solved. Wearing a swimsuit is about enjoying a pleasant moment, going for a swim, sunbathing, playing, walking on the beach, or simply feeling good. The best cut is therefore the one in which you can move freely and that you actually want to wear. A print that makes you smile, a vibrant color that catches your eye, a trendy cut you're eager to try: these are all truly good reasons to choose a swimsuit.

Confidence is the most beautiful beach accessory

The perfect swimsuit isn't necessarily the one that conforms to the "ideal figure" envisioned by fashion. It's the one that reflects your personality and your current mood. Try different styles, step outside your comfort zone if you feel like it, have fun with different looks, and above all, listen to your body. The beach is a space for freedom, not a catwalk where every body has to follow rules.

In short, this summer, the best choice will always be the one that makes you feel good. Because every body type has its place in every swimsuit: there are no "forbidden" body types in fashion, only clothes in which everyone can express their own style.