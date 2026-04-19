According to a study, certain colors instantly give you a healthy glow.

What if your wardrobe had the power to brighten your complexion in the blink of an eye? A scientific study examined the impact of colors on the perception of the body and face. The result: certain shades are particularly eye-catching… but above all, they remind us that playing with colors can be a real pleasure.

Black and red, classics that leave a lasting impression.

According to a study published in the journal Acta Psychologica , certain colors influence how a silhouette is perceived. Black and red, in particular, stand out as shades associated with an appearance considered more flattering and visually striking.

Black is often perceived as elegant, structured, almost timeless. It defines lines, adds depth, and creates an impression of coherence in an outfit.

Red, on the other hand, immediately captures attention. Vibrant and intense, it adds character to a look and naturally draws the eye. It's a color that doesn't go unnoticed and can enhance the visual impact of an outfit.

These effects do not mean that these colors "transform" the body, but rather that they influence the overall perception of an outfit.

Other colors, other effects

The study also shows that certain shades, such as green or gray, were associated, in this specific context, with a slightly different perception of the silhouette. However, these results should be interpreted with caution. How a color is perceived depends on many factors. The cut of the garment, the fabric, posture, but also and especially the contrast with your skin tone play a key role.

For example, the same color can brighten one complexion and appear softer on another. White, blue, or green will not have the same effect depending on your skin's undertones. In other words, color never works in isolation. It interacts with you, with your energy, your style, and how you wear your clothes.

Wearing color is a real visual boost.

Beyond the scientific results, there's a simple and joyful idea: color is good for you. It attracts light, highlights your skin's nuances, and brings life to an outfit.

In a world that can sometimes feel very neutral, even a little gray, daring to wear color can be a way to express your personality and awaken your natural radiance. A bright sweater, a luminous dress, or even a simple colorful accessory can be enough to refresh your look. Bold colors, in particular, have that little "healthy glow" effect that depends not only on how others perceive them, but also on how you feel when you wear them.

No pressure, just fun

It's essential to remember: these results are not rules to follow. There's no obligation to wear a particular color to "improve" your appearance. Your skin, your complexion, your body are perfectly valid just as they are. Colors aren't there to correct anything, but to complement, highlight, or simply make you feel good.

Some people love neutral and minimalist tones, while others feel energized by vibrant palettes. All of these are valid. The key is to choose clothes in which you feel good, free, and true to yourself.

Ultimately, this study highlights an interesting point: color plays a role in perception, but it remains first and foremost a tool for expression. Whether you prefer deep black, bold red, pastel shades, or vibrant colors, each choice says something about you. And in a world that can sometimes lack nuance, adding a little color to your everyday life is never a bad idea.