"You're fat, not ugly": her fashion advice for curvy figures is winning over internet users

On TikTok and Instagram, American content creator Rachel Windley Speckman (@rachel_windley_speckman) attracts millions of views with a phrase that has become her signature: "You're fat, not ugly." Behind this tagline, she shares fashion advice designed for plus-size women, with a liberated, joyful, and fiercely assertive approach.

A phrase that changes perspective

At first glance, the phrase might seem surprising. Yet, it's part of a broader "fat acceptance" movement, which seeks to use the word "fat" in a neutral way, without shame or judgment. For Rachel Windley Speckman, skirting around this word with dozens of euphemisms often implies that it's inherently negative. Her message is therefore simple: being fat has nothing to do with a person's beauty, style, or worth.

By opening each of her videos with this phrase, the designer immediately sets the scene. Here, fashion is not a tool to "correct" a body. It is a space for expression, creativity, and pleasure accessible to all body types.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel | Body Acceptance (@rachel_windley_speckman)

Fashion tips that inspire you to be daring

What appeals so much to internet users is also the very practical nature of her content. Rachel Windley Speckman goes from one outfit fitting to the next, showcasing different clothing combinations and sharing easy-to-apply tips for everyday life. Colorful dresses, XXL prints, structured pieces, defined waists, flowing fabrics: her looks break many of the rules long imposed on plus-size women.

For years, plus-size fashion has often been reduced to dark, baggy clothes or garments meant to "camouflage" the body. Through her videos, the designer shows the exact opposite: you don't need to disappear into your clothes to be stylish. She also reminds us that there's no obligation to wait for weight loss to wear what you truly love. A crop top, a bodycon dress, an oversized jacket, or printed pants should never be reserved for a single body type.

A body-positive message that feels good

Beyond the clothes, it's her message that truly resonates with her community. Her videos give many women the feeling of finally being represented in a fashion world where curvy figures remain largely invisible. In the comments, subscribers often share how they've rediscovered the joy of dressing up, experimenting with colors, or simply embracing their personal style.

This body-positive approach isn't about loving your body every second or feeling constantly confident. Rather, it encourages us to stop viewing certain bodies as "less legitimate" and to have fun with fashion. And above all, it reminds us that a fat body isn't a "problem to be solved."

A more inclusive fashion, at last!

The success of Rachel Windley Speckman (@rachel_windley_speckman) also highlights a real gap in the fashion industry. Despite some progress in recent years, many plus-size women still struggle to find trendy clothes in their size or to see figures that resemble them in advertising campaigns and magazines. Content creators like her are therefore helping to broaden representation and make fashion more inclusive, both in terms of the sizes offered and the images conveyed.

Its success proves one thing above all: internet users are not looking for advice on how to "visually slim down". They want to see people who assert their style, take up space and wear clothes with pleasure, regardless of their body type.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel | Body Acceptance (@rachel_windley_speckman)

With her viral phrase – “You’re fat, not ugly” – and her uninhibited approach, Rachel Windley Speckman is gradually transforming the way some women look at their bodies… and their wardrobes.