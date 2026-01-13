Search here...

This way of wearing a scarf will make you forget all the others

Silhouette tips
Clelia Campardon
@ittsfarahh et @tristentbarnes/Instagram

Far from being a simple practical accessory, the scarf becomes the centerpiece of a winter look as soon as it's tied in a "balaclava" style. This way of wearing it, seen everywhere on social media, combines maximum warmth with a very couture look.

The "balaclava scarf": the trick that changes everything

The idea: transform a classic scarf into an improvised balaclava that covers the neck, nape, and top of the head. Instead of layering a hat and scarf, a single accessory is enough to envelop the entire upper body in a knitted cocoon. This way of wearing a scarf draws inspiration from both the balaclava, so trendy in recent seasons, and the headscarf tied in the hair like Brigitte Bardot or Audrey Hepburn, but in a cozier and more contemporary version.

How to tie it in practice

The trick can be done in just a few steps:

  • Wrap the scarf once or twice around your neck, leaving one end longer than the other.
  • Raise the longest panel towards the back of the head, like a hood, then bring it slightly forward to frame the face.

The result: the nape of the neck, ears, and top of the head are protected, without a "package" effect or a hat that flattens the hair. The scarf's volume creates a lovely drape around the face, ideal over a structured coat.

Why is this way of wearing a scarf so appealing?

This technique is popular because it ticks all the boxes:

  • It really keeps you warm by covering all areas sensitive to the cold (ears, throat, nape of the neck).
  • It is modular: you can lower the head panel like a simple collar as soon as you get inside, without having to remove an extra hat.
  • Visually, the "balaclava scarf" brings an immediate fashion twist, especially with long, thick scarves that create a cape effect around the shoulders.

With the balaclava scarf, the scarf ceases to be a mere shield against the cold and becomes an integral part of the silhouette. It structures the upper body, frames the face, and lends a revisited "old Hollywood" vibe, especially when worn with sunglasses and a well-tailored coat. Enough to transform every outing in the cold into a stylish moment.

