This way of wearing a scarf will make you forget all the others

Far from being a simple practical accessory, the scarf becomes the centerpiece of a winter look as soon as it's tied in a "balaclava" style. This way of wearing it, seen everywhere on social media, combines maximum warmth with a very couture look.
The "balaclava scarf": the trick that changes everything
The idea: transform a classic scarf into an improvised balaclava that covers the neck, nape, and top of the head. Instead of layering a hat and scarf, a single accessory is enough to envelop the entire upper body in a knitted cocoon. This way of wearing a scarf draws inspiration from both the balaclava, so trendy in recent seasons, and the headscarf tied in the hair like Brigitte Bardot or Audrey Hepburn, but in a cozier and more contemporary version.
How to tie it in practice
The trick can be done in just a few steps:
- Wrap the scarf once or twice around your neck, leaving one end longer than the other.
- Raise the longest panel towards the back of the head, like a hood, then bring it slightly forward to frame the face.
The result: the nape of the neck, ears, and top of the head are protected, without a "package" effect or a hat that flattens the hair. The scarf's volume creates a lovely drape around the face, ideal over a structured coat.
Why is this way of wearing a scarf so appealing?
This technique is popular because it ticks all the boxes:
- It really keeps you warm by covering all areas sensitive to the cold (ears, throat, nape of the neck).
- It is modular: you can lower the head panel like a simple collar as soon as you get inside, without having to remove an extra hat.
- Visually, the "balaclava scarf" brings an immediate fashion twist, especially with long, thick scarves that create a cape effect around the shoulders.
With the balaclava scarf, the scarf ceases to be a mere shield against the cold and becomes an integral part of the silhouette. It structures the upper body, frames the face, and lends a revisited "old Hollywood" vibe, especially when worn with sunglasses and a well-tailored coat. Enough to transform every outing in the cold into a stylish moment.