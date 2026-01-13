This way of wearing a scarf will make you forget all the others

Far from being a simple practical accessory, the scarf becomes the centerpiece of a winter look as soon as it's tied in a "balaclava" style. This way of wearing it, seen everywhere on social media, combines maximum warmth with a very couture look.

The "balaclava scarf": the trick that changes everything

The idea: transform a classic scarf into an improvised balaclava that covers the neck, nape, and top of the head. Instead of layering a hat and scarf, a single accessory is enough to envelop the entire upper body in a knitted cocoon. This way of wearing a scarf draws inspiration from both the balaclava, so trendy in recent seasons, and the headscarf tied in the hair like Brigitte Bardot or Audrey Hepburn, but in a cozier and more contemporary version.

The trick can be done in just a few steps:

Wrap the scarf once or twice around your neck, leaving one end longer than the other.

Raise the longest panel towards the back of the head, like a hood, then bring it slightly forward to frame the face.

The result: the nape of the neck, ears, and top of the head are protected, without a "package" effect or a hat that flattens the hair. The scarf's volume creates a lovely drape around the face, ideal over a structured coat.

Why is this way of wearing a scarf so appealing?

This technique is popular because it ticks all the boxes:

It really keeps you warm by covering all areas sensitive to the cold (ears, throat, nape of the neck).

It is modular: you can lower the head panel like a simple collar as soon as you get inside, without having to remove an extra hat.

Visually, the "balaclava scarf" brings an immediate fashion twist, especially with long, thick scarves that create a cape effect around the shoulders.

With the balaclava scarf, the scarf ceases to be a mere shield against the cold and becomes an integral part of the silhouette. It structures the upper body, frames the face, and lends a revisited "old Hollywood" vibe, especially when worn with sunglasses and a well-tailored coat. Enough to transform every outing in the cold into a stylish moment.