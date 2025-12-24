Were you thinking of throwing away that t-shirt? This unlikely trick erases stains in minutes.

A t-shirt yellowed under the armpits isn't necessarily ruined. Before throwing it away, try this homemade method using white vinegar and baking soda: it dissolves sweat, mineral salts, and deodorant residue while preserving the fibers and colors.

Why do halos turn yellow?

These stubborn stains come from a mixture of acidic perspiration and aluminum salts found in some deodorants. Under the heat of washing, these compounds "cook" into the fibers, binding proteins and skin oils. Bacteria then amplify the odors, especially on cotton fabrics, which absorb quickly.

Quick tip: vinegar + baking soda

For fresh stains: mix equal parts white vinegar and lukewarm water in a spray bottle, apply to the stain, massage, leave for 10 to 30 minutes, then rinse before washing at 40°C. The vinegar neutralizes odors and dissolves acidic residue without damaging the fabric.

For stubborn stains: make a paste with 2 tablespoons of white vinegar and 1 tablespoon of baking soda. Let it sit for 30 minutes, gently scrub with a brush, rinse with hot water, then machine wash. The fizzing reaction helps loosen the residue.

Natural variants

Lemon: Apply fresh juice to the stain and expose to sunlight for 15 minutes. The acidity combined with UV rays will bleach white cotton (avoid this on colored fabrics).

Baking soda alone: make a paste (3 tbsp + a little warm water), let it sit for 30 minutes, then scrub. Ideal for deodorizing and absorbing grease. Add a pinch of fine salt for a slightly abrasive effect.

Precautions and prevention

Always test the solution on a hidden area, especially for colored or synthetic fabrics. Avoid using a tumble dryer, as it sets stains. For daily care: wash cotton at a maximum of 60°C, air clothes after exercise, and add a cup of white vinegar to the drum once a week to neutralize bacteria. Never combine vinegar and baking soda directly in the washing machine: the resulting foam has no stain-removing effect.

Proven effectiveness

According to several specialized websites , these methods boast up to 90% success on stains less than a month old. Older stains generally require two applications. For sportswear, prolonged soaking in white vinegar (overnight) is enough to eliminate persistent odors. The result: an eco-friendly, economical alternative that's just as effective as chemical stain removers.

Before throwing away a stained t-shirt, consider these simple and natural solutions. White vinegar, baking soda, or lemon offer an effective, economical, and environmentally friendly alternative to give your clothes a second life. With a little patience and the right techniques, those unsightly stains will soon be a thing of the past, and your laundry will stay fresh, clean, and long-lasting.