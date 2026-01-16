The unexpected way to wear your tights that's making a splash this season

Tights adorn your legs and add thickness under skirts in the dead of winter. You usually put them on from the bottom up and have never thought of wearing them any other way. A seasoned fashionista has acted as a fashion guinea pig for you, revealing another ultra-glamorous use for these extra-sheer stockings.

Pull the tights over the shoe

During winter, tights become a fixture on the legs, almost a second skin. Putting them on isn't as smooth and glamorous as advertisements would have us believe. Slipping your feet into them and pulling them up to your hips is practically a physical activity in itself. It's usually one of your first fashion steps in the morning: the one that sets the tone for your outfit. This little exercise, or rather this balancing act, comes right after putting on your underwear. Tights serve as your base, and you've never considered putting them on over your high heels right outside the door.

However, you might want to reconsider the order in which you dress and put your tights on at the very end of your outfit. It's the latest fashion trend that's generating buzz. In a demonstration video, a fashionista attempts the unthinkable: she pierces her tights with the toes of her high heels.

After watching this video, you're probably thinking it's pointless. These images might even be extremely barbaric for your sensitive eyes. This is especially true if you're careful not to snag your tights or get them caught. However, this transgressive act isn't without its merits. It does have an advantage, provided the main object is whimsical.

Prevent the shoe from slipping off the foot

Wearing tights over your shoes isn't some kind of disruptive designer trick, nor is it a conceptual fashion show stunt. It's an ingenious tactic for securing slightly too-wide shoes and keeping them in place during your energetic strides. You may have already experienced this very uncomfortable situation: shoes constantly slipping off because of the tights' silky texture.

Losing your shoe on the subway stairs is far less romantic than abandoning it on the steps of a castle like in Cinderella. With every step, you risk losing your shoe and adopt a posture that would make osteopaths cringe. Thanks to this viral tip, you no longer have to worry and you can brave the cobblestones. You gain stability and you'll never regret your clothing choices again.

Add a touch of whimsy to the pumps

Beyond its practical and functional aspects, wearing tights over your shoes also creates a stylish effect. You dress up not only your legs but also your shoes. In this tutorial, which might raise a few eyebrows among the most discerning fashionistas, the model has chosen floral lace tights sprinkled with rhinestones. This adds a touch of texture and originality to the classic black pumps in your shoe collection .

If you want to try this trick for yourself, choose low-denier tights and opt for fishnet styles, which are prone to runs. The idea isn't to ruin your favorite tights for the sake of it, but to create the illusion of longer legs and add a touch of chic to your everyday outfits.

At a time when fashionistas are turning their shirts into skirts and sporting carabiners on their jeans, wearing tights over shoes seems like a simple formality. And if your tights are nearing the end of their life, don't throw them away! Transform them into a sheer top or a hair tie.