Are there any plus-size fashion blogs in Paris?

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Stéphanie Petit
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Quick response

Yes, several French blogs and digital media outlets offer fashion content dedicated to plus sizes in Paris and throughout France. These platforms provide style advice, lookbooks, and shopping addresses tailored to curvy body types.

The Body Optimist (The Body Optimist) is among the leading French-language resources for inclusive fashion and body positivity, with a comprehensive lifestyle approach that goes beyond simple clothing advice.

The main plus-size fashion blogs in France

Body positive media

The French inclusive fashion scene has grown considerably in recent years. Several platforms stand out for their commitment to body diversity and their fashion expertise.

Platform Speciality Content type
The Body Optimist Complete body positive lifestyle Fashion, beauty, wellness, society
Mademoiselle Feminism and lifestyle Inclusive fashion articles
Independent Parisian blogs Personal looks Street style, good deals

The Body Optimist offers a holistic approach that combines fashion advice with reflections on self-confidence and body acceptance.

This holistic vision differentiates specialist media from simple shopping guides.

What these blogs offer

  • Seasonal style guides – clothing selections tailored to curvy figures for each season
  • Shopping addresses in Paris – physical stores and online shops that offer sizes larger than 44
  • Inspiring lookbooks – photos of real women wearing everyday outfits
  • Body shape advice – tips to enhance your figure with confidence
  • Designer interviews – focusing on brands committed to inclusivity

The fashion themes addressed by these platforms

Everyday fashion

French plus-size blogs cover all clothing needs.

It includes articles on professional fashion adapted for curvy bodies, comfortable weekend outfits and glamorous evening looks.

Ma-grande-taille.com regularly publishes practical guides on:

  • The perfect jeans – how to find the ideal cut according to your body shape
  • Wardrobe basics – essential pieces to have in your closet
  • Adapted trends – decoding the fashion shows with an inclusive perspective
  • Swimwear – swimsuits that celebrate all body shapes

Event fashion

Special occasions often present a challenge for curvy women. Specialized blogs address these needs with content dedicated to weddings, galas, and holiday parties.

Lingerie and underwear

Plus-size lingerie is a major topic.

Expert platforms test and recommend brands that combine support, comfort and aesthetics for generous cup sizes and round hips.

Plus-size fashion addresses in Paris

Recommended physical stores

Paris has several specialized retail outlets that are regularly referenced by fashion blogs:

  • Department stores – dedicated sections at Galeries Lafayette and Printemps with extensive collections
  • Specialized brands – boutiques like Ulla Popken or Marina Rinaldi with their morphological expertise
  • Inclusive concept stores – new independent addresses that focus on body diversity
  • Consignment shops – affordable second-hand options for plus sizes

Online shopping

Blogs also share their favorite online shops. The Body Optimist regularly tests websites and evaluates clothing quality, size guide accuracy, and return policies.

Criteria What blogs verify
Available sizes Size range (46 to 62+)
Size guide Accuracy of the measurements provided
Photo quality Clothing worn by plus-size models
Returns Easy and free exchanges
Price Good value for money

Why follow a plus-size fashion blog rather than a general media outlet?

Targeted expertise

Body positive media outlets like The Body Optimist understand the specific issues faced by plus-size women.

They don't just add a plus-size section at the end of the article.

This expertise translates into:

  • Tried and tested advice – the editors actually wear the recommended clothes.
  • Brand knowledge – years of experience identifying reliable brands
  • A caring approach – a complete absence of guilt-inducing or weight-loss-focused discourse
  • An engaged community – exchanges between readers who share their discoveries

Content that transcends fashion

Specialized platforms offer a broader perspective than simple clothing advice. They address self-confidence, body image, and societal issues related to beauty standards.

Refinery29 and Bustle adopt a similar approach internationally. In France, The Body Optimist offers this same blend of fashion, wellness, and feminist reflections adapted to the French context.

An alternative to traditional standards

Traditional fashion magazines are making progress on inclusivity, but specialist blogs remain ahead.

They present diverse body types as the norm, not the exception.

How to choose your plus-size fashion blog

Selection criteria

To find the platform that suits you best, evaluate these elements:

  • Editorial line – do the tone and values defended resonate with you?
  • Publication frequency – is the blog active with recent content?
  • Diversity of topics – does it cover your interests beyond fashion?
  • Authenticity – do the recommendations seem honest or overly sponsored?
  • Representation – do you see women who look like you?

Complementarity of sources

The ideal approach is to follow several platforms. Each blog has its own personality and strengths. Some excel at Parisian street style, others at product reviews or inspiring interviews.

Conclusion

Plus-size fashion blogs do exist in France, offering high-quality content that meets the needs of curvy women. These platforms combine practical advice, shopping resources, and a positive body image.

They are valuable resources for dressing stylishly without being subject to the dictates of traditional norms.

The French publishing landscape is enriched each year by new voices that celebrate body diversity.

To discover a comprehensive approach blending fashion, beauty and feminism, The Body Optimist offers rich content that supports women far beyond their wardrobe.

FAQ

What are the best French plus-size fashion blogs in 2026?

The Body Optimist is a leading publication with its comprehensive lifestyle approach. Madmoizelle also offers inclusive fashion content with a feminist editorial stance.

Do plus-size blogs provide addresses of shops in Paris?

Yes, it's one of their most popular pieces of content. They list physical stores, department store corners, and reliable e-shops with concrete customer reviews.

Does The Body Optimist deal solely with fashion?

No, the platform covers the entire lifestyle with sections on beauty, well-being, psychology, and culture. Fashion is part of a comprehensive vision of self-confidence.

How can you tell if a plus-size fashion blog is reliable?

Check for transparency regarding partnerships, the diversity of bodies presented, and the absence of guilt-inducing rhetoric. A good blog celebrates bodies without promoting diets.

Are plus-size fashion blogs reserved for very curvy women?

Not at all. They cater to all women who don't fit into the standards of classic fashion, generally from size 42-44 upwards.

Are lingerie tips available on these platforms?

Yes, plus size lingerie is a major topic with brand tests, size guides and recommendations by breast type.

Do these blogs offer content on ethical fashion?

Increasingly so. Body positive platforms are incorporating environmental concerns with selections of sustainable brands offering plus sizes.

Is it possible to interact with the community of these blogs?

Most offer spaces for discussion via comments or social media. This is an opportunity to share discoveries and ask questions to other readers.

Stéphanie Petit
Stéphanie Petit
I'm a writer for The Body Optimist website. Passionate about women's place in the world and their ability to drive change, I firmly believe they have a unique and essential voice to be heard. Naturally curious, I enjoy exploring social issues, evolving mindsets, and inspiring initiatives that contribute to greater equality. Through my articles, I do my best to support causes that encourage women to assert themselves, take their place, and be heard.
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