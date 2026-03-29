This plus-size influencer shares her dressing tips and her advice is universally acclaimed.

Finding clothes you feel good in can change everything. On social media, some content creators are redefining fashion norms with a more inclusive and relaxed approach. This is the case with Maisie Crompton, whose advice appeals to a wide audience.

Dressing for yourself, first and foremost

On her platforms, Maisie Crompton regularly shares outfit ideas designed for her body type. Through her videos, she demonstrates different ways to combine clothing, while explaining the evolution of her style.

For a long time, her clothing choices were guided by a desire to be discreet. Today, her approach is quite different: she favors outfits that flatter her and in which she feels completely herself. Her message is simple yet powerful: it's not about following rigid rules, but about finding your own style. These are "formulas" for clothing, as she calls them, that allow you to feel comfortable and confident every day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Crompton (@maisie_crompton)

Pieces that combine style and comfort

Among her recommendations, certain cuts are frequently mentioned. High-waisted trousers, for example, are appreciated for their support and their ability to structure the silhouette. Wide-leg jeans, on the other hand, are appealing for their comfort and ease of wear. Beyond the garments themselves, it's the feeling that counts most. Feeling free to move, comfortable in your clothes, and in harmony with your style. In a body-positive approach, it's never about "correcting" or "hiding" a body, but rather about supporting it, celebrating it, and offering it clothing that respects its reality.

Confidence, the key element of the look

For Maisie Crompton, fashion is much more than just about appearance. It's a tool for self-expression. She reminds us that every body deserves to be valued, regardless of size. And that confidence doesn't fall from the sky: it's built, little by little, by testing, trying, and daring. Changing your style, wearing a cut you wouldn't have considered before, playing with colors or fabrics… these are all ways to explore your identity through your clothes. And above all, to reclaim your image.

Easy-to-adopt inspirations

One of the strengths of her content is its accessibility. The outfits she suggests are often composed of simple pieces that are easy to find and mix and match. Wide-leg jeans with a fitted top, a flowy shirt worn open, or even a comfortable yet stylish outfit for a workday: her ideas adapt to different life situations. She also highlights the value of versatile clothing that you can wear both going out and staying home. It's a way to build a practical wardrobe without sacrificing style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Crompton (@maisie_crompton)

A more inclusive fashion, finally visible

Maisie Crompton's success is part of a broader movement. More and more plus-size content creators are speaking out and offering inspiration tailored to different body types. This increased visibility allows more people to see themselves reflected in the images they see. And that changes a lot. Fashion is becoming more open, more realistic, more human. It is gradually moving away from one-size-fits-all standards to make room for a diversity of bodies, styles, and expressions.

Through her advice, Maisie Crompton offers a liberating vision of fashion. A fashion where comfort, pleasure, and personal expression take precedence over dictates. You don't have to fit into any box. Ultimately, perhaps the best advice is this: listen to yourself. And above all, choose clothes that make you feel good, truly good.