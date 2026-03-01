Scarf: this hygiene detail often neglected in winter

In winter, it protects us from the cold and we almost never take it off. However, a scarf can also become a real breeding ground for bacteria if it's not properly cared for.

An accessory in direct contact with the skin

Worn for several hours a day, a scarf is in constant contact with the chin, cheeks, and neck. According to American dermatologist Corey L. Hartman , scarves accumulate "dirt, sebum, and impurities in the fabric fibers," which can then be transferred to the skin. The result: irritation, blemishes, or acne breakouts localized on the lower face. The fabrics also retain perspiration and residue from hair care products or makeup. All of these elements can clog pores.

Spots, dermatitis, folliculitis: the little-known risks

Imperfections caused by prolonged scarf wear are not always due to classic acne. Specialists suggest several possible conditions:

Mechanical acne, caused by repeated friction of fabric against the skin

Contact dermatitis, which manifests as redness and itching

Folliculitis, an inflammation of the hair follicles

In winter, the problem can worsen. Cold, dry air weakens the skin barrier. The skin then produces more sebum to compensate, increasing the risk of clogged pores. Fabric materials also play a role. Synthetic fabrics like polyester or acrylic retain heat and moisture more easily. Wool, on the other hand, can irritate sensitive skin.

How often should you wash your scarf?

According to Dr. Hartman, a scarf worn regularly should be washed weekly, or at least every three to five uses. It should be cleaned immediately if:

It shows visible traces of makeup or sebum.

It was worn during a period of illness

It gives off an unusual odor

The choice of laundry detergent also matters. Dermatologists recommend avoiding heavily perfumed products or fabric softeners that can irritate the skin.

Other accessories concerned

The scarf isn't the only winter item to watch out for. Hats, earmuffs, and gloves also accumulate bacteria and impurities. Experts advise:

Wash the gloves every three to four uses.

To clean the bonnets every week

To have coats and jackets serviced once or twice a season

These are all simple steps that can limit skin irritations.

In short, often perceived as a simple protective accessory, a scarf, if not properly cared for, can lead to breakouts and irritation. In winter, incorporating washing it into your textile hygiene routine becomes as essential as changing your pillowcase. A small detail, but far from insignificant for skin health.