Wearing UGGs in winter: something no one has ever told you

While online fashionistas are strolling through the snow in their UGG boots, it's best to avoid imitating this look. These fur-lined boots, often compared to outdoor slippers, are more suited to the sandy shores of the beach than the snowy trails of winter. Even though they are undeniably cozy and lined with sheep's wool, UGGs should stay in the closet from October to March.

UGGs, a bad idea in winter

With their soft, rounded silhouette, ultra-comfortable interior, distinctly Californian style, and supple suede material, UGG boots possess an instantly recognizable aesthetic. Loved or hated, this cozy pair of footwear regularly sparks fashion debates. Considered a fashion faux pas by some, a sign of trendiness by others, they have above all become the visual rallying cry of early adopters of clean-cut style. UGG devotees wear them summer and winter, on scorching asphalt or slippery sidewalks.

Lately, they've been posing in the middle of snowy forests, wearing their beloved UGG boots, bundled up in faux fur and oversized scarves. But what they don't show is the state of their boots after a few minutes of walking in the powder. They return from their adventure with soggy UGGs, wet feet, and a grimace that betrays their temporary discomfort.

And no, UGG boots aren't all-terrain footwear. Admittedly, their après-ski design can be quite misleading. A thick rubber sole, a cushioned lining, a material with thermal properties… everything suggests these boots were designed for the cold season and sub-zero temperatures. These slipper-like boots are almost as warm as a hot water bottle. However, they're not suitable for snow, puddles, or any other winter weather. The material is too fragile to withstand moisture and water.

Shoes designed for the beach

As surprising as it may seem, UGGs are summer shoes. First seen on the feet of surfers, they quickly became a staple in the looks of handsome, blue-eyed men. UGGs were therefore more often paired with shorts and hats than with beanies and heavy down jackets. Their mission at the dawn of their success? To warm the icy feet of surfers. While sandals and flip-flops are more suitable than boots in summer, UGGs are somewhat of an exception to the rule.

These shoes, both cute and rugged, have proliferated, leaving their original habitat to grace frozen asphalt and pristine lawns. They've gone from being niche boots, reserved for a sporty minority, to a global phenomenon. These plush shoes, which are among the biggest phobias of podiatrists, are nonetheless intrinsically linked to the beach. It's better to wear them under the sun or blossoming trees than under snowflakes and a threatening winter sky.

What you can do to protect them

UGG boots, the ultimate in comfort, the equivalent of a fleece blanket for our feet, are perfect for dry weather but not for rain or snow. Of course, like all shoes made of delicate materials, they can be protected against the elements by waterproofing them. However, for rainy outings, it's best to choose leather boots (preferably vegan).

The brand that gave birth to these ultra-regressive "ugly boots" obviously has other, more suitable pairs on display. In fact, it has expanded its collection for the benefit of our chilly feet with more robust and, above all, waterproof models, a cross between hiking boots and combat boots. To keep things familiar, it has retained the charm of the original UGG. Thus, the classic UGGs feature reinforced studs and lugged soles.

UGG boots, the epitome of casual style and an international symbol of coolness, are far from finished. Worn with leg warmers , thick leggings, or sweater dresses , they also blend seamlessly into our winter outfits.