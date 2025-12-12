Who is Hinaupoko Devèze, the Miss France from Tahiti?

Hinaupoko Devèze is writing a new chapter in the history of Miss France, proudly representing Tahiti, the largest island in French Polynesia. At 23, she captivates with a blend of determination and a strong commitment to mental health.

A Miss France from Papeete

Born in Papeete in the early 2000s, Hinaupoko Devèze grew up between French Polynesia, New Caledonia, and the south of France, before returning to settle in Tahiti as an adult. She was first elected Miss Tahiti 2025, then won the Miss France 2026 crown in early December 2025, becoming the 96th Miss France and the sixth Miss Tahiti to win this title.

A career marked by cultural mixing and studies

Born to a father from mainland France and a mother from the Marquesas Islands, Hinaupoko Devèze claims a strong connection to Polynesian culture, particularly Marquesan culture, through dance and language. After beginning law studies, she switched to psychology, earning a degree in the field, while also working in tourism, as an administrative assistant, and as a model.

Mental health as a cause of heart

Hinaupoko Devèze experienced burnout during her law studies, an ordeal that profoundly influenced her activism. After becoming Miss France, she naturally chose to make mental health her primary cause, convinced that it is a universal issue affecting all ages and backgrounds. She hopes to use her platform "to encourage people to speak out, receive support, and be respected for those who suffer psychologically."

An ambassador of values and diversity

During the election, Hinaupoko Devèze emphasized her commitment to the values of "liberty, equality, fraternity," to which she added the essential notion of respect. Through her mixed heritage, her family history, and her life lived in several French territories, Hinaupoko Devèze symbolizes a pluralistic France, both insular and continental, proud of its roots and open to the world.

In short, Hinaupoko Devèze is not just a Miss France with undeniable charm and elegance: she also embodies a message of diversity, resilience, and social commitment. From Tahiti to mainland France, her journey reflects the cultural mix and richness of our country, while highlighting universal causes such as mental health.