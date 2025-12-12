Search here...

Who is Hinaupoko Devèze, the Miss France from Tahiti?

Fabienne Ba.
@hinaupokodevezeoff/Instagram

Hinaupoko Devèze is writing a new chapter in the history of Miss France, proudly representing Tahiti, the largest island in French Polynesia. At 23, she captivates with a blend of determination and a strong commitment to mental health.

A Miss France from Papeete

Born in Papeete in the early 2000s, Hinaupoko Devèze grew up between French Polynesia, New Caledonia, and the south of France, before returning to settle in Tahiti as an adult. She was first elected Miss Tahiti 2025, then won the Miss France 2026 crown in early December 2025, becoming the 96th Miss France and the sixth Miss Tahiti to win this title.

A career marked by cultural mixing and studies

Born to a father from mainland France and a mother from the Marquesas Islands, Hinaupoko Devèze claims a strong connection to Polynesian culture, particularly Marquesan culture, through dance and language. After beginning law studies, she switched to psychology, earning a degree in the field, while also working in tourism, as an administrative assistant, and as a model.

Mental health as a cause of heart

Hinaupoko Devèze experienced burnout during her law studies, an ordeal that profoundly influenced her activism. After becoming Miss France, she naturally chose to make mental health her primary cause, convinced that it is a universal issue affecting all ages and backgrounds. She hopes to use her platform "to encourage people to speak out, receive support, and be respected for those who suffer psychologically."

An ambassador of values and diversity

During the election, Hinaupoko Devèze emphasized her commitment to the values of "liberty, equality, fraternity," to which she added the essential notion of respect. Through her mixed heritage, her family history, and her life lived in several French territories, Hinaupoko Devèze symbolizes a pluralistic France, both insular and continental, proud of its roots and open to the world.

In short, Hinaupoko Devèze is not just a Miss France with undeniable charm and elegance: she also embodies a message of diversity, resilience, and social commitment. From Tahiti to mainland France, her journey reflects the cultural mix and richness of our country, while highlighting universal causes such as mental health.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
"It makes me uncomfortable": A 2000s icon opens up about a scene she misses

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"It makes me uncomfortable": A 2000s icon opens up about a scene she misses

Jessica Alba revisits her past as a glamour icon of the 2000s with a critical eye, particularly regarding...

At 48, Shakira sets the stage ablaze in a sculptural dress.

Shakira recently caused a sensation with a spectacular look that set both the stage and social media ablaze....

The captivating beauty of this South African model's face

South African model Candice Swanepoel has once again captivated social media with a close-up Instagram video of her...

Christina Aguilera's daughter admits she prefers her mother without makeup for this very specific reason.

Known for her glamorous looks and bold makeup, Christina Aguilera surprised everyone by revealing that her 10-year-old daughter,...

In lingerie, Lily Allen celebrates her body at 40 and shatters stereotypes.

With a few glamorous photos and a badass attitude, Lily Allen transforms this decade transition into a declaration...

She weighs 70 kg and is considered "too heavy" for her sport

Viktoria Hansova, the 2024 junior world skeleton champion, faces an absurd paradox: at 1.78 meters tall and weighing...

© 2025 The Body Optimist