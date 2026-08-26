People often commented on her dimples; today she makes them her signature.

Whether on the chin or on either side of the cheeks, dimples contribute to the uniqueness of the face. Considered precious charms, they appear in a slight grimace and beautifully frame a smile. Some people have minimalist dimples that appear when they are happy, while others, like Evelyn from the @dara_smiles1 account, have crescent-shaped dimples. Genetics is the source of many works of art.

Dimples etched into ebony skin

Dimples, those hollows that appear in the hint of a smile and resemble a punctuation mark on the face, are not something that is invented. They are a genetic inheritance, an inherent feature. From a purely dermatological point of view, dimples are considered a malformation of the zygomatic muscles. Yet, in the aesthetic imagination, they are seen as an advantage rather than an anomaly. While the dimples that make up cellulite repel the eyes, these hollows embedded at the top of the lips inspire an inexhaustible fascination.

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Kate Middleton have unwittingly popularized this skin feature they didn't even choose. In a society where appearance can easily be bought, many women have tried to emulate this natural characteristic through a procedure called "dimpleplasty." While some desperately try to mimic a birth defect, Evelyn from the account @dara_smiles1 sports genuine dimples.

Far from being discreet or blending into her cheekbones, her dimples take center stage on her ebony face. They beautifully complete her mouth like an exclamation point at the end of a sentence. Whenever her lips stretch with emotion or as she speaks, her dimples become more pronounced and seem to have been drawn by a cartoon illustrator.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Ambrose (@dara_smiles1)

A physical characteristic that adds definition to the face

This mark of fate could have become a source of insecurity or a harbinger of unease. Evelyne could have kept her mouth neutral to conceal her dimples or undertaken daily facial exercises to "settle" them. But it became the symbol of a unique beauty, a source of personal pride, an element of her identity.

Seeing them appear in every smile, Evelyn eventually stopped trying to hide them. On the contrary, she displays them with an admirable ease. On her account, the dimples are never concealed behind a filter or a carefully posed pose. They even become the starting point for many posts, as if her face has found its own signature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Ambrose (@dara_smiles1)

One detail that sets it apart from the rest of the world

This unique feature is a reminder that beauty isn't always about perfectly symmetrical features or faces molded by the same trends. An unexpected detail can be enough to give character to an appearance and make it instantly memorable. Evelyn's dimples don't try to compete with standards: they couldn't care less.

And perhaps that's what makes them so appealing. In an era where filters erase imperfections, where apps allow you to reshape a nose or accentuate cheekbones in seconds, her dimples remind us that a face doesn't need to be retouched to have depth.

Through her videos, Evelyn transforms a feature she might have tried to hide into a true emblem. Her dimples are no longer simply two hollows that appear when she smiles: they have become part of her identity, the part that gives her face that little something impossible to reproduce.