This woman, blind in one eye, has turned her unique characteristic into a true style signature.

Body positive
Émilie Laurent
@lollystreek / Instagram

With her eye patch borrowed from pirate dress codes and her silver hair forming a crown around her head, Lolly Streek is hard to miss as she walks. This accessory, which conceals a missing eye, has found an aesthetic purpose in the looks of this silver model. And you'd have to be blind not to notice her keen sense of style and her ability to transform each outfit into a statement.

At 50, she refuses to become invisible

In their fifties, women almost cease to exist and become encased in clothes as effective as an invisibility cloak. They no longer use fashion to express themselves and reveal their personality; they use it to disappear. At this age, which gently approaches retirement, they re-evaluate all the essentials in their wardrobe, and one theme predominates: discretion. They often pack away short skirts, sleeveless tops, backless tops, and whimsical prints in a "keepsake box" alongside old trinkets. They feel compelled to mourn the elegant and inspired woman they once were.

Some women defy this imposed modesty and refuse to let these dictates be reflected in their reflection. For these women, who don't want to carry these norms on their backs for the rest of their lives, there are no right or wrong choices. Lolly Streek, a fifty-year-old muse who is making up for years of anti-aging propaganda, envisions her outfits as a reflection of herself. She doesn't dress simply to cover her skin or out of modesty; she does it to assert herself in a public space that seeks to erase her from view.

With her gray hair, visible wrinkles that she doesn't try to conceal with foundation, and a visual impairment symbolized by an eye patch that looks like it came straight from a pirate's trunk, Lolly Streek broadens our vision of beauty. Having lost her left eye to a childhood illness, she offers us a unique perspective on age and the freedom it can bring. Through her highly editorial-style photographs, she delivers a lesson in fashion, yes, but also in self-acceptance.

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A post shared by Lolly Streek (@lollystreek)

A woman determined to live in color

Diagnosed with Still's disease almost as an infant, she spent much of her childhood in the sterile corridors of hospitals instead of attending school. This disease affects the immune system and is accompanied by rheumatoid arthritis. Lolly Streek lost her left eye during this long medical journey, but in return, she gained resilience and confidence. While she certainly started life on the wrong foot, she has more than made up for it over time.

Ultimately, for her, turning fifty wasn't an end but a beginning. She'd sacrificed enough days of her life during her younger years. So there was no way she was going to spend her brief time on Earth anticipating every rumor and depriving herself. She hadn't signed up to be confined to monotonous looks. And clearly, there isn't a single item of that kind in her wardrobe.

Lolly would put the clean-cut girls of the internet and lovers of beige to shame. Colorful scarves, blazers in vibrant hues, vermilion red or butter yellow dresses—she revels in shimmering outfits. She brings color where society dictates darkness, even to her non-functional eye. For her, disability is simply another reason to shine. Lolly could have kept dark glasses perched on her nose to "excuse" her difference, but she has turned it into a charming asset.

Her eye patch, the centerpiece of all her outfits

At Lolly Street, nothing is left to chance. The eye patch, long associated with pirate imagery and a marginal aesthetic, becomes a true style element. Sometimes understated, sometimes more elaborate, it integrates into her designs just like a piece of jewelry, a pair of glasses, or a scarf. Rather than concealing what makes her unique, she chooses to highlight it.

This way of engaging with one's appearance speaks to something bigger than fashion. It reminds us that clothing can be a space of freedom, especially when the body and age are still subject to a multitude of unspoken rules. Lolly isn't trying to look younger, more conventional, or less different. She's simply trying to be fully herself.

Her colorful outfits, silver hair, and signature eye patch create a silhouette instantly recognizable. Contrary to the expectations that women her age should be more discreet, she chooses precisely the opposite: to occupy space, attract attention, and turn her story into a strength. Ultimately, it's a way of reminding everyone that there's no age limit to becoming your own icon.

Émilie Laurent
Émilie Laurent
A wordsmith, I juggle stylistic devices and hone the art of feminist punchlines on a daily basis. In the course of my articles, my slightly romantic writing style offers you some truly captivating surprises. I revel in unraveling complex issues, like a modern-day Sherlock Holmes. Gender minorities, equality, body diversity… A journalist on the edge, I dive headfirst into topics that ignite debate. A workaholic, my keyboard is often put to the test.
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