"I'm 60 years old, this is what I look like": this model proudly shows off her body

At 60, Czech-Swedish-American model and actress Paulina Porizkova recently caused a sensation by sharing an unretouched video showing her body as it is today. The result: a powerful message, applauded by thousands of internet users.

A straightforward statement

On March 12, 2026, Paulina Porizkova posted a video in response to a simple question: how does she manage to look "so fabulous" at 60? Facing the camera, she removes a flowing robe and reveals herself without any staging. "I'm 60, this is what it looks like," she explains matter-of-factly. She points to her body, its lines, and fully displays every detail. No filter, no flattering lighting, no retouching. Just a real, living body that tells a story.

Taming your body, really

What's particularly moving about her message is how she talks about what many would still call "imperfections." Her stomach, for example, she doesn't try to hide or change. She reminds us that it carried her children and that it's a part of her. Regardless of weight fluctuations or workouts, she affirms that she loves it just the way it is.

Her skin, marked by time, is also revalued. Far from seeing it as a loss, she perceives it as a form of strength. For Paulina Porizkova, these transformations are a reflection of a life lived, not something to be corrected. Over the years, she even explains that she feels more at peace with her body than she did at 20. A vision that completely overturns preconceived notions about age and beauty.

A body positivity that evolves with age

Paulina Porizkova is no stranger to activism. For several years, she has campaigned for a more realistic representation of bodies, particularly in the fashion industry. Her approach to body positivity is distinguished by its maturity: she doesn't seek to conform to an ideal, but rather to celebrate reality.

As a former model, she still adheres to certain dominant beauty standards. However, it is precisely this contrast that is striking. Where the industry often values smoothed, retouched, almost unreal bodies, she chooses to show a more authentic version of herself. And it is precisely this gesture that is being praised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

A wave of enthusiastic reactions

The comments under her video are multiplying. Many people thank her for her transparency and courage. Some speak of a liberating message, others of a source of inspiration. What stands out most is the relief of seeing a body that doesn't try to hide the passage of time. A body that doesn't apologize for existing as it is. In a world where images are often filtered, retouched, and standardized, this authenticity creates a real connection.

Reclaiming one's image, at any age

Beyond the video itself, this testimony opens up a broader reflection. What if you could look at your body differently? Not as something to correct, but as a living, evolving, legitimate space. Growing older doesn't mean disappearing, nor becoming less worthy of being seen. Your body changes, yes, but it also continues to tell your story, your experiences, your strength.

Ultimately, Paulina Porizkova's message is simple yet powerful: there isn't just one way to be beautiful, and certainly not at a specific age. And sometimes, the strongest gesture is simply this: to show yourself as you are, without apology.