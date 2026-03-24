"I've never been afraid of getting old": at 77, this model celebrates her age with pride

Aging remains a sensitive subject, often surrounded by expectations and fears. Yet, some public figures choose to talk about it differently. At 77, Maye Musk (Elon Musk's mother) displays a serene view of age and asserts a peaceful relationship with her appearance.

Growing old, an experience to be embraced

In her book "A Woman Makes a Plan," as well as on her social media, Maye Musk shares a simple idea: she has never been afraid of aging. For her, the signs of time—on the face as well as the body—are not flaws to be corrected, but traces of a life lived. This perspective is also linked to her family history, particularly the example of her mother, who remained active well into adulthood without worrying about her appearance.

Maye Musk's message resonates because it offers a different way of looking at the passage of time. Aging is not presented as a loss, but as a continuation. Of course, everyone experiences this evolution differently. Some people accept it easily, others less so, and all these experiences are valid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk)

A notable presence on social media

Far from disappearing from the public eye, Maye Musk is very active on Instagram. She shares everything from fashion campaigns to memories of her early days and more personal moments. In the comments, many users praise her visibility and energy, often finding them inspiring. Seeing a woman over 50 occupying media space, modeling for brands, and speaking out publicly is still relatively uncommon.

However, this visibility is not universally appreciated. Some internet users are more reserved, even critical, pointing in particular to her status as Elon Musk's mother, which they believe contributes to amplifying her fame. Others question the image of self-acceptance she projects, suggesting she might have undergone cosmetic surgery, which fuels sometimes heated debates in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk)

An image of beauty that evolves, gently

As the face of major fashion and cosmetics brands, Maye Musk embodies a form of beauty that embraces age without trying to erase it. Her presence in advertising campaigns helps to broaden, at least in part, these representations.

That said, while this visibility is a step forward, it remains limited. Maye Musk nevertheless fits many of the beauty standards valued in the industry: figure, features, aesthetic codes. In other words, seeing models of all ages in fashion or on television is a positive development, but the diversity of bodies, faces, and backgrounds still needs to be explored.

Ultimately, with her phrase that has become almost a mantra, Maye Musk helps to open up a space for reflection. Her journey reminds us that it is possible to remain visible and ambitious at any age. And above all, that aging can also be approached with a certain lightness of spirit.