Born without arms, pilot Jessica Cox also surprises in martial arts

She pilots a plane with her feet, drives a car without modification - and performs "kata" on the tatami mats: Jessica Cox, born without arms in 1983, is one of the most inspiring personalities of our time, and her story continues to amaze the world.

Born without arms, raised without limits

Jessica Cox was born on February 2, 1983, in Sierra Vista, Arizona, without arms—due to a rare congenital condition whose exact cause doctors have never identified. From infancy, her mother placed toys in her crib within easy reach of her feet. Refusing to see herself as different, she mastered everyday tasks with her feet and has consistently exceeded expectations.

Since she was 14, Jessica Cox has no longer used prosthetics. With her feet, she is able to drive a car without modification, type on a keyboard at 25 words per minute, fill up her gas tank, and put in or take out her contact lenses.

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Black belt in taekwondo at 14 years old - a world first

Jessica Cox began practicing taekwondo at the age of 10 at a school in her hometown. At 14, she earned her first black belt—becoming the first person without arms to achieve this feat in the American Taekwondo Association. Her instructors had to create a completely adapted curriculum to make training accessible to future students without arms—an educational advancement that extends far beyond her personal experience. Jessica Cox is now a 4th-degree black belt in taekwondo.

Pilot - despite the fear of flying

After graduating with a psychology degree from the University of Arizona in 2005, a fighter pilot approached her at her graduation ceremony and offered her a ride in a plane. While her greatest fear was flying, her "why not" philosophy led her to the most extraordinary challenge of her life.

After three years of training and four planes tested in three different states, Jessica Cox obtained her pilot's license on October 10, 2008 on a 1946 Ercoupe 415-C - an aircraft designed without steering pedals, which she pilots with one foot on the stick and the other on the throttle.

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A Guinness World Record and Worldwide Recognition

Guinness World Records itself awarded her the title of "first woman to pilot an airplane with her feet." Her documentary "Right Footed," directed by American documentary filmmaker and writer Nick Spark, won 17 awards, including Best Documentary at the Mirabile Dictu festival in the Vatican, before being broadcast in 80 countries on National Geographic. Her story is now part of the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

Speaker, founder and activist

Beyond her personal achievements, Jessica Cox founded the Rightfooted Foundation International, an NGO dedicated to children born with limb differences, empowering them to lead independent and fulfilling lives. She has been a speaker for 18 years in 28 countries, addressing audiences of up to 40,000 people. Her slogan says it all: "Think outside the shoe."

Ultimately, Jessica Cox hasn't just proven that you can live without arms—she's proven that you can fly, fight, and, most importantly, inspire millions of people without them. She continues to write a story that no one else would have dared to imagine.