Dressed in beach attire, this mom celebrates her stretch marks and her post-pregnancy body.

Body positive
Léa Michel
@brunna.teixeira_/Instagram

On Instagram, Bruna Alves Teixeira (@brunna.teixeira_) recently touched thousands of followers by sharing a photo of herself in beachwear, proudly displaying the marks left by motherhood. Far from filters and retouching, she accompanied this post with a powerful message about body acceptance and self-compassion.

"You are not a number, you are a human being."

Under her post, Bruna Alves Teixeira (@brunna.teixeira_) wrote heartfelt words: “For so long, we’ve been taught to measure our worth by numbers: the weight on the scale, clothing size, calories, or likes. But none of these things define us. You are not a number. You are not your reflection in an overly harsh mirror. You are a whole human being—complex, luminous, dignified.” She thus invites us to rethink personal value not through the lens of appearance, but through gratitude for the body, capable of giving life, moving, laughing, and creating memories.

A celebration of bodily kindness

In her post, Bruna Alves Teixeira (@brunna.teixeira_) also reminds us that body positivity doesn't mean loving every part of yourself at all times. For her, it means treating yourself with kindness, respecting your body even when self-perception becomes more critical. Her message is an ode to freedom: daring to wear the clothes we like, eating what nourishes us, taking care of ourselves without guilt, and above all, feeling "enough" just as we are, here and now.

A wave of positive reactions

The comments poured in under the post: "You are magnificent," "Thank you for this heartwarming message," "A true inspiration!" Hundreds of internet users praised this authentic testimony from this mother, which highlights real beauty, often far removed from the unrealistic standards of social media.

Beyond a simple photo, Bruna Alves Teixeira's (@brunna.teixeira_) approach highlights an increasingly present movement: that of reconciliation with one's body, especially after pregnancy, with its marks, its changes... and its entire history.

