She tests out plus-size holiday looks and gives a real lesson in confidence

Fabienne Ba.
Looking for a holiday outfit that combines style, comfort, and confidence? Good news: some content creators are leading the way and proving that it's possible to feel elegant, visible, and completely yourself, regardless of your body type. Among them, Kate Wasley, a passionate advocate for more inclusive fashion, recently shared a video that went viral.

A festive ensemble that respects the body

In her video, Kate Wasley (@katewas_ on Instagram) showcases a two-piece black satin ensemble designed to flatter the figure without ever restricting it. The timeless and chic choice of black is given a fresh twist here thanks to a subtly shimmering satin fabric, perfect for the festive spirit. The top gently accentuates the waist and structures the silhouette. Paired with flowing palazzo pants, it creates an elegant and balanced line.

The cut moves with you, allowing you to feel comfortable all day long – whether you're attending a meeting, cocktail party, or dinner. Its aim? To demonstrate that a holiday outfit can be festive, professional, and designed to flatter fuller figures. The result is undeniable: a stylish statement coupled with a powerful message of confidence and body positivity.

A lively and relaxed fitting session

On camera, Kate doesn't just pose. She demonstrates how the clothing adapts to real life. The fabric moves with the body, doesn't constrict, doesn't wrinkle, doesn't restrict movement. This unfiltered demonstration is essential: it reminds us that clothes should adapt to people, not the other way around.

Her message is clear and delivered with confidence: wearing a light-colored fabric to the office when you're plus-size isn't daring or forbidden. It's a right. The satin, here matte and fluid, glides over the skin, follows the curves of the hips, and offers a feeling of freedom. You're not just wearing an outfit: you're fully inhabiting your space.

Pieces designed with meticulous attention to detail

Each element of this look was chosen to enhance the body and simplify everyday life:

  • The structured top adds a touch of elegance thanks to its flattering neckline and clean cut, ideal for a professional setting.
  • High-waisted palazzo pants provide support and comfort.
  • Discreet accessories, such as a thin belt and minimalist jewelry, complete the look without overloading it, allowing the outfit - and the person - to shine naturally.

This type of combination is particularly appreciated when the workday extends into a festive evening: no need to change, you are already ready.

An inclusive vision that resonates

The public reaction was immediate. Comments under her Instagram post praised a rare representation: that of curvy, confident, elegant, and fully legitimate bodies. Many emphasized how liberating it is to finally see themselves reflected in holiday looks designed specifically for them.

Through this outfit, Kate Wasley (@katewas_ on Instagram) reminds us of an essential truth: plus-size fashion isn't about concealing, but about revealing. It celebrates shapes, presence, and personality. It encourages us to stop apologizing for existing and to allow ourselves to be seen, even in codified settings like company parties.

In short, this look is an invitation to rethink our relationship with our bodies and fashion. Thanks to committed designers, more and more people are now daring to wear clothes that reflect who they are, that respect their bodies, and that boost their confidence. And what if the most beautiful holiday outfit was, ultimately, the one in which you feel completely yourself?

