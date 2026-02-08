This cheerleader proves that discipline isn't just about physical appearance.

It's an image that has gone viral. It has garnered over a million views and perfectly illustrates the power of this sport, often underestimated or reduced to mere gestures. A cheerleader, who once occupied the center of the court as a right guard, spins his partner with disconcerting ease. Together, they execute the most technical cheerleading moves. And the base, Brandon Gray, beyond simply rebalancing the gender balance on this predominantly female team, proves that abs aren't essential for cushioning his teammates' pirouettes.

A body-positive performance that went viral

This video has gone viral and sparked a wave of applause. A cheerleader named Brandon Gray sends his partner, Ashlyn Pinner, flying through the air as if she weighed next to nothing. He lifts her with one hand, like a human springboard, and spins her on his palm like the ballerinas in a music box. A true force of nature, he lacks the bulging muscles often associated with cheerleaders, and that's precisely what earned him a thunderous number of likes. This performance, a powerful campaign for diversity , is both an aesthetic and physical feat.

Overnight, the duo, who usually perform these spectacular stunts for students at the University of South Florida, went from the privacy of student life to the success of the internet. On social media, which has become their showcase, users are full of praise. "You can see that the girls feel safe with him," says one. "He makes this difficult job look so easy! You have to be incredibly strong to do that," adds another.

In the collective imagination, cheerleading is a high school hobby, an activity for "popular girls." However, it's not just a visual attraction or mere background performance; it's a true symphony of bodies. It's a sport that demands flexibility, agility, strength, and explosiveness. As Brandon Gray demonstrates, you don't need bulging biceps, a six-pack, or a sculpted physique to spin with your partner. Described as the "star of the campus," an honorary title in the United States, this cheerleader with his titanic build is also a shining example of inclusivity in a sport still clinging to an ideal of " masculinity ."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon (@brandongray_usf)

An essential reminder: weight does not equal talent

Before joining the cheerleading squad and rubbing shoulders with the pom-poms, 23-year-old Brandon Gray was a force to be reckoned with on the field, improvising routines with the rugby ball. Now, he puts his muscles to good use for his school's cheerleading team. He participates in local competitions like the Sunshine Stunt Battle. It was on this stage, in fact, that his success began.

His build and physique could have been a deal-breaker, especially in this art form that relies on appearances and adheres to the ideal of the slender man. However, he has more than proven himself. He single-handedly performs acrobatic moves that usually require several arms and are typically done in groups. He is the embodiment of the expression "quiet strength." You only need to see him in action to understand. This extraordinary cheerleader gives the illusion of simple movements, while in reality, these moves require hours of training.

He follows his partner's backflip and double flip without breaking a sweat. Even more breathtaking, he remains unflappable, even with a woman weighing around 110 pounds on his fingertips. A descendant of Thor or Thanos, this cheerleader possesses a power that fitness enthusiasts can't match, even with weightlifting.

Defying the beauty standards associated with this sport

This sport demands flexibility, but the mental fortitude required for discipline is anything but. In cheerleading, the men often share a similar physique with the women, who are practically identical, differing only in hair color. These gentlemen, frequently called upon to add height to the cheerleaders and enhance their performance, don't have an ounce of fat, not even a tiny roll of fat peeking out from under their printed t-shirts. Physical attributes sometimes seem to trump talent, as if bulging muscles are necessary to justify strength.

This cheerleader may be heavier than average, but he possesses undeniable Herculean strength. Sure, his body looks soft, but what's inside is like reinforced concrete. His muscles are encased in flesh, yet he's capable of feats that five Ken dolls struggle to replicate. And that's precious to us, as we still associate being overweight with sloppiness or a sedentary lifestyle.

This cheerleader, who inspires widespread sympathy and adds a human touch to the sport, has unwittingly become a symbol of change. He defies beauty standards with innate grace. He vindicates all those who, at one time or another, felt "too fat" to participate in sports. The moral of the story: being plus-size is a huge advantage.