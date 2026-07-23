"It's normal to have more curves as you get older": she encourages women to change their perspective on their bodies

Growing up, aging, seeing your body change… what if all of this was simply normal? That's the message content creator Bethany Cook (@bethanycook_) wants to convey through a video that has gone viral. A welcome reminder in a society where physical changes are still too often perceived as a "problem to be fixed."

A body is not meant to remain static.

On TikTok, content creator Bethany Cook shared a video with a message that was as simple as it was powerful: it's normal to have more curves as you get older. In just a few words, she challenges a deeply ingrained idea: that the adult body should look like the one we had at 18.

For many women, seeing their figure change over time is accompanied by guilt. Yet, the body changes throughout life. Hormones, pregnancies, stress, lifestyle habits, medical treatments, or simply the passing years can influence weight and body shape. And that's perfectly normal.

"You didn't let yourself go."

Alongside her video, Bethany Cook (@bethanycook_) shared a comforting message with her community. She reminded them that aging also means entering a new phase of life, and that this can naturally be accompanied by physical changes. Behind this statement lies a crucial point: gaining weight doesn't mean you've "let yourself go." This expression, often used to judge women, perpetuates the idea that a fuller body is necessarily the result of a lack of willpower. However, the reality is far more complex.

Being curvy or fat is not a failure

The word "fat" is not an insult. It's a descriptive adjective, just like "tall," "short," or "blond." Being curvy or fat, regardless of age, is nothing to be ashamed of. Over the years, some people gain weight. Others lose it. Some maintain the same figure their entire lives, while others see their bodies change several times.

All these trajectories are valid. The idea isn't to say that "everyone gains weight as they age," but to remind people that it can happen… and that it's perfectly okay. Your worth depends neither on the number on a scale nor on your clothing size.

A message that makes you feel good

Unsurprisingly, Bethany Cook's (@bethanycook_) post resonated with many online. Many explained that they recognized themselves in her words, after years of comparing their adult bodies to their teenage selves. This kind of discourse addresses a real need: the need to see more honest and compassionate representations of bodies. Beauty standards often remain fixated on a young, thin, and supposedly unchanging figure, while the human body is, by definition, constantly evolving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethany Cook (@bethanycook_)

In short, the key takeaway is to remember that no body is obligated to remain the same over the decades. Bethany Cook's (@bethanycook_) message ultimately encourages us to replace judgment with kindness. Growing older is a privilege, and the changes that accompany this stage of life shouldn't be seen as a failure. Regardless of your age, weight, or body type, your body deserves respect.