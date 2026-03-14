Despite the criticism, this model refuses to shave off her unibrow.

In the fashion industry, beauty standards are highly codified. Some figures today are choosing to challenge these norms. This is the case with Sophia Hadjipanteli, a model who fully embraces her unibrow despite repeated criticism on social media.

A unibrow that became a signature

Cypriot-American Sophia Hadjipanteli made a name for herself in the fashion world thanks to one very noticeable detail: her thick unibrow. In a world often characterized by perfectly smoothed faces and strict aesthetic standards, this choice immediately stands out.

On her social media, where she has a large following, the model regularly shares photos from photoshoots, fashion shows, and moments from her daily life. Her unibrow is never hidden or altered; on the contrary, it is fully embraced as part of her identity. For her, this physical feature is not a "flaw" to be corrected, but a natural characteristic that she chooses to celebrate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sophia ☠️🧿🪩🇨🇾 (@sophiahadjipanteli)

Asserting one's uniqueness in the face of criticism

This choice doesn't always go unnoticed online. Under her posts, some internet users unfortunately don't hesitate to send her unsolicited comments or advice, encouraging her to pluck her unibrow.

Model Sophia Hadjipanteli remains steadfast in her decision: she keeps it simply because she loves it. Rather than seeking external approval, she affirms that she prioritizes her own comfort and her vision of beauty. In several interviews, she has even mentioned receiving particularly aggressive messages, including threats. Despite this, she continues to confidently display her appearance, refusing to let criticism dictate her image.

A movement to celebrate natural eyebrows

Beyond her personal style, Sophia Hadjipanteli also launched a social media initiative: the #UnibrowMovement. This movement encourages people to embrace their natural eyebrows, regardless of their shape or density. The idea is simple: to remind everyone that beauty shouldn't be standardized by trends. The hashtag quickly gained an online community. Thousands of users began sharing their own photos, celebrating their natural features and rejecting the pressure of beauty standards.

For her photoshoots, Sophia Hadjipanteli sometimes goes even "further" by coloring her unibrow in vibrant shades. A creative way to transform this physical detail into a true artistic signature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sophia ☠️🧿🪩🇨🇾 (@sophiahadjipanteli)

A career that proves uniqueness can be appealing

Contrary to what some might imagine, this aesthetic choice did not hinder her career; quite the opposite. Represented by the Premier Model Management agency, model Sophia Hadjipanteli has collaborated with several international brands and projects.

In an industry that is gradually moving towards greater diversity, her so-called unique appearance is even becoming an asset. She embodies a new generation of models who embrace different faces and strong identities. This approach also aligns with a broader body positivity movement, where the goal is to celebrate bodies and faces as they are.

Trust built since childhood

This self-confidence wasn't built by chance. Sophia Hadjipanteli often explains that her grandmother played a pivotal role in shaping her self-perception. From childhood, her grandmother encouraged her to be proud of her heritage and physical features. This upbringing, based on self-acceptance, allowed her to develop a strong sense of self-confidence. Today, in a world as exposed as fashion and social media, this foundation serves as a true shield against criticism.

By embracing her unibrow, Sophia Hadjipanteli offers a different perspective on beauty. Her message is clear: physical differences don't necessarily have to be corrected or erased. They can also become unique signatures, style elements, or even sources of pride. And in a world where faces have long been homogenized, this freer and more inclusive vision is appealing to a growing number of people.