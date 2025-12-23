This rare disease causes her breasts to grow continuously: she turns it into a strength.

Each year, her breasts grow a cup size and double in volume. Afflicted with a condition that the medical community is still struggling to explain, she is condemned to live with these ever-growing breasts. Far from being alarmed, the 25-year-old Scottish woman has even managed to turn this physical peculiarity, which prevents her from seeing her feet, into an advantage.

A constantly growing chest

Generally, breasts reach the end of their growth after puberty, but not Summer Roberts. Hers grow visibly every year, forcing her to update her lingerie very frequently. Even the largest bras on the rack are too small. Her breasts spill out of the seams and take up all the space in her clothes. She finds herself cramped in all fabrics, even the stretchiest ones. The reason? She's gone up ten bra sizes in ten years, reaching sizes that are no longer available.

While some women might wish for a fuller cleavage and a bit more cleavage, this Scottish woman wants to reverse the fate that seems to befall her. Her breasts weigh over 25 kilos, and they're a burden. These two large masses overwhelm her 1.45-meter frame, and Summer drags them around like weights. Beyond pulling her down and bending her back, these ever-growing breasts hinder her every movement. From getting dressed to doing laundry, all the basic tasks become a challenge.

Her breasts, which she could barely conceal, had raised many questions. At 15, when her breasts began to develop out of control, Summer consulted a doctor hoping to find answers and solutions. His conclusion? It was simply the normal effect of puberty and the surge of hormones. Obviously, this somewhat simplistic diagnosis was far from the truth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summer Robert (@scotchdolly97)

A rare and particularly debilitating disease

Despite a lingering sense of incomprehension and ever-growing breasts, Summer had learned to live in this body "not like the others." Then, one day, she felt a lump in one breast, which prompted her to seek medical help immediately. While she was there for a medical emergency and a breast check-up, the doctors diagnosed her physical peculiarity: "gigantomastia."

The media outlet Passeport Santé defines it as a "very rare, excessive breast hypertrophy that occurs during puberty or pregnancy." The condition is not irreversible: breast reduction surgery can be enough to reverse it. While waiting to be able to shed some of the weight from her breasts and regain some freedom of movement, she wears a corset to maintain good posture. However, Summer refuses to encase her chest in shapewear or covering fabrics. On the contrary, she celebrates her difference outfit after outfit.

Acceptance rather than lamentation

Summer could have felt powerless in the face of this extraordinary chest that overwhelms her reflection. A few years ago, she would have learned the rules of layering, piling on layers of clothing and lying about her figure. She would have tried to escape the mocking gaze of others. Today, she seems impervious to criticism, the same criticism she would have taken literally five years earlier. Better still, she is enriched by this peculiarity in the most literal sense. Spoiler alert: her breasts resemble two gold bars. It's well known that scarcity increases value.

This chest, which doesn't fit any mold, could have been a burden. But Summer decided to make it her secret weapon. Very active on adult platforms, Summer pocketed the tidy sum of £70,000 (nearly €80,000) in just one month. She is no longer a slave to her body and her insecurities , but the master of her figure.

At first, her breasts were her biggest handicap, but today they are her greatest asset. Summer's story reminds us that it takes all sorts to make a world. Learning to love oneself is not an option, but a necessity for moving forward.