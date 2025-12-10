Having Down syndrome and serving as a city councilor, she spreads happiness in her city.

Active in Arras politics since 2020, Éléonore Laloux proves that "impossible" is not a French word. This thirty-something single-handedly debunks all the misconceptions surrounding Down syndrome. She wears the tricolor sash on her shoulders, but also the colors of change. With this "chromosome of joy," she brings a breath of fresh air to her city council and works for inclusion, mutual support, and kindness.

A journey that commands admiration

Life hasn't always been kind to Eleonore Laloux, but from her very first breath, the vivacious young woman displayed her fighting spirit. Afflicted with a heart defect, her first months of life were far from peaceful. At an age when other babies coo happily and make giraffes squeal, she underwent delicate open-heart surgery. The doctors were rather alarmist and predicted a short life for her. Yet today, Eleonore is an inspiring figure, not to mention a local celebrity.

Even at the age of four, her face was prominently displayed on billboards throughout the city of Arras, alongside New Year's greetings. She seemed destined for a bright political career. After attending mainstream school through high school, she landed a permanent position in the billing department at the Arras hospital. Despite facing mocking stares and constant self-doubt, she forged her own path with an innate positivity and contagious optimism. For her, disability is primarily a state of mind.

Moreover, she preferred to adopt a different, more concrete and less stigmatizing label by joining Mayor Frédéric Letruque's list in 2020. A crowning achievement for Eléonore, who wears the sash as well as her difference. But above all, it's the logical continuation of a battle waged by her parents. In 2010, they created the collective "Les Amis d'Éléonore" (Friends of Eléonore) to defend the rights and voices of people with Down syndrome . This explains the rebellious temperament and eloquence of the thirty-something, accustomed to debating this subject that concerns her more than most.

A woman who embodies change

Elected as a municipal councilor in charge of inclusive transition and well-being, she is far from being a mere figurehead. Far from being simply a cheerful presence, she is a driving force, implementing ideas that should be the norm. While many people have lost faith in politicians, Éléonore is restoring that faith with meaningful actions. And since taking on this role, the city of Arras has become a more accessible and welcoming place.

Éléonore is the driving force behind traffic lights with countdown timers, providing additional guidance for people with disabilities. With this in mind, she also duplicated 40 street signs, raising them to a height of 1.20 meters so that people like her can better orient themselves in public spaces. She also created a new, fun, and unifying event called the Incluthon to bring together able-bodied people and people with disabilities. No empty promises or empty words here; Éléonore is working tirelessly to transform these shared spaces, making sure no one is left behind.

A positive mentality that can be felt in the city

Unlike other politicians who act to polish their image and boost their popularity, Éléonore is benevolent by nature. She has no ulterior motives, only goodwill. While the townspeople see Éléonore as a heroine, the young woman considers herself an ordinary citizen. She reiterates this in her autobiography, "Triso et alors!" (So What If I Have Down Syndrome!), a book with a telling title that speaks volumes about her mindset.

In addition to her scarf and the cape that some people lend her, Éléonore also received the Knight's Medal of the National Order of Merit. This distinction recognizes her perseverance, determination, and commitment to a more equitable society. A few years later, she posed next to the first Barbie doll with Down syndrome, for which she is an ambassador.

Her journey is inspiring, moving, and puts humanity back at the heart of priorities. Eléonore gives a face, a voice, and a new energy to this fight, and helps to shift perspectives with her infectious smile. If altruism had a face, it would be Eléonore, our modern-day Marianne.