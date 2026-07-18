After being criticized for her appearance, this mother denounces the "cruel" comments.

Social media can be a fantastic source of exchange… but also a breeding ground for judgment. Brittany Born, an American content creator and mother, experienced this firsthand after receiving a barrage of hurtful comments about her appearance and her role as a mother. Rather than remain silent, she decided to transform this ordeal into a message of acceptance and kindness.

A wave of criticism about her appearance and her motherhood

Accustomed to sharing her daily life and her trips to Disney World, Brittany Born recently told People magazine that she had been the target of numerous malicious comments. Some internet users attacked her appearance, while others questioned her parenting. For her, these attacks are a reminder of an often-forgotten reality: behind every screen is a person. Brittany Born explains that no one wants to read humiliating remarks about their body or hear that they are a bad parent.

Taking time for yourself doesn't make you a bad parent.

Some of the criticism concerned her solo trips to Disney. Several internet users criticized her for going without her children, feeling she was neglecting her family. Brittany Born, however, is keen to put things into perspective. She explains that she also organizes many trips with her children and that these solo moments are simply breaks to recharge. Working from home while homeschooling her children, she spends most of her time with her family. According to her, taking a break doesn't diminish the love she has for her loved ones; quite the opposite.

Breaking down stereotypes about curvy women

Beyond the issue of motherhood, Brittany Born believes her physique fuels certain prejudices. A plus-size content creator, she champions an authentic image and fully embraces her gray hair at 35. She particularly denounces the still widespread idea that a curvy or overweight person doesn't take care of their health or well-being—a simplistic assumption she considers completely unfounded. Through her posts, Brittany Born aims to show that it's possible to be fulfilled, ambitious, and confident, regardless of body shape.

A surge of solidarity stronger than hatred

By sharing her experience so candidly, Brittany Born didn't expect such a reaction. Messages of support poured in almost immediately. Many mothers told her that her story had encouraged them to allow themselves a moment for themselves, without feeling guilty. Touched by this wave of kindness, the designer posted a video thanking her community. She also emphasized the invaluable support of her family and friends, and her husband, who helped her through this difficult time.

An inspiring message about self-acceptance

Through this public statement, Brittany Born reminds us that no body type should be used as a pretext for mockery or attacks. Her story also highlights the importance of dismantling the stereotypes that still affect women, particularly mothers and plus-size women.

Brittany Born's testimony thus invites everyone to show more kindness and reminds us that it is perfectly legitimate to take care of oneself in one's own way, to accept one's appearance and to live according to one's own choices, without letting the gaze of others define one's worth.