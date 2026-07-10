"Society is afraid of intelligent women": she denounces the pressures placed on mothers

Motherhood is often portrayed as pure bliss, leaving no room for doubt or fatigue. For Ashley James, this idealized vision prevents us from discussing the realities experienced by many women. In an interview with Women's Health UK magazine, the British presenter and author calls for women to speak out and challenge the expectations placed on mothers.

Speech as an act of freedom

Ashley James is convinced that speaking out can change mindsets. According to her, "exchanges between women allow us to deconstruct deeply ingrained ideas," whether they concern body image, motherhood, or persistent inequalities. She believes that "women who dare to express their opinions or challenge established rules still cause a stir." In her view, "a society that values women who are free to think and express themselves more would also be a more just society."

A maternity ward far removed from clichés

One of the topics closest to her heart remains motherhood. A mother of two, Ashley James regrets that "this stage of life is still too often described as an exclusively fulfilling experience." For her, talking about fatigue, difficulties, or conflicting emotions should never be perceived as a lack of love for one's children. On the contrary, speaking openly would allow expectant mothers to approach this adventure with more realistic expectations and less guilt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley James (@ashleylouisejames)

Expectations impossible to meet

Ashley James also denounces "the many demands placed on mothers." They are encouraged to manage everything, to be present on all fronts, and to project an image of perfection. Yet, as soon as they express a need for support or a difficulty, they can be quickly judged. This constant pressure fuels a sense of guilt that weighs heavily on many women. For Ashley James, "it's time to accept that there is no such thing as a perfect mother, only different paths, all worthy of respect."

Break the labels

This commitment is not new. In her book "Bimbo," Ashley James already tackled the stereotypes that confine women to rigid categories. Labels like "bossy" or "spinster," she argues, contribute to limiting their freedom and influencing how they are perceived. Through her own journey, she encourages every woman to break free from these labels and build her own identity without trying to meet the expectations of others.

In this book, Ashley James also reveals that she was raped as a student. By sharing her story, she explains that she received numerous testimonies from other victims, exchanges she considers essential. For her, "silence primarily protects the perpetrators." By speaking out, victims can feel less isolated and help to reduce the shame that still surrounds this violence.

A call for more sincere exchanges

Beyond her own personal journey, Ashley James champions a simple idea: "honest conversations can change perspectives." Whether it's about motherhood, mental health, self-image, or violence, she encourages people to speak out without fear of judgment.

Ultimately, Ashley James's message reminds us that expressing emotions, sharing experiences, and questioning norms are not signs of weakness. On the contrary, these voices contribute to building a more open society, where every woman can live her life in her own way, without having to conform to a single model.