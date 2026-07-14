This mother let her baby choose its name in an unusual way.

Choosing a child's name is often a moment filled with emotion, debate… and sometimes hesitation. An American artist decided to break with tradition by, in a way, entrusting this decision to her daughter from birth. Twenty-five years later, this unusual story continues to amuse and provoke thought.

A completely unexpected way of doing things

While many expectant parents spend hours poring over lists of names or asking for advice from friends and family, Brenda Zlamany devised a much more personal approach. Before giving birth, she prepared about a hundred cards, each bearing a different name. Once at the maternity ward, she read them one by one to her baby, carefully observing her reactions. Her goal? To find the name that seemed to best suit her little girl. This method, as original as it was intuitive, perfectly reflected the creative personality of this mother, who wanted to make this choice a unique moment.

Two names in the final

As the days went by, two names quickly stood out: Imogen and Oona. During the five days spent in the maternity ward, the mother, Brenda Zlamany, continued her little ritual, convinced that one of the two would eventually prevail. According to the young woman, who recounted this anecdote in a video that went viral , one name seemed to elicit a stronger reaction than the others. By the end of her stay, the choice was made: it would be Oona. Today, Oona humorously explains that she may simply have been charmed by the musicality of the name and the softness of its vowels.

A decision made in the final moments

This careful consideration, however , nearly caused an administrative problem . The maternity ward staff reportedly reminded the mother that a first name absolutely had to be included on the birth certificates. Faced with the risk of having a name assigned without her consent, she finally made her choice official just in time. It's a memory that amuses Oona today, who was raised alone by this mother who became a parent at 40 and whose creativity she still admires.

A first name that is part of his history

Oona now believes that her unusual first name has helped shape her personality. When she introduces herself, it often sparks curiosity and easily opens up a conversation. For this content creator, having such a unique name has encouraged her to fully embrace what makes her special and cultivate her own identity. She's even convinced that her life would have been different with a more common name. Far from wanting to change it, she's now very attached to it.

A beautiful passing of the torch between generations

This story could even inspire the next generation. If she ever becomes a mother, Oona would like to name her daughter Imogen, the runner-up name that she herself had chosen at birth. As for her current name, she says she would choose it again without the slightest hesitation.

Beyond its unusual nature, this anecdote serves as a reminder that a first name often tells a family story, embodies values, and evokes memories. In this particular case, it became the symbol of a special bond between a mother (Brenda Zlamany) and her daughter (Oona), a story that continues to resonate with thousands of internet users today.