Because she "no longer wanted to be a mother," she made a choice for her baby that could have turned into a tragedy.

In the United States, a shocking case has rocked the city of Richmond, Kentucky. A 34-year-old woman, Sarah C. Vicker, was arrested after leaving her one-year-old daughter alone at home for nearly two hours. The reason she gave to the police— "I don't want to be a mother anymore" —immediately sparked outrage and incomprehension across the country.

An unthinkable act committed "out of exhaustion"

On December 3, 2025, local police were called to 129 Big Hill Avenue after a report indicated that an infant was alone at home, according to WKYT . Upon arrival, officers found the mother, Sarah C. Vicker, returning from an outing. She explained that she had left her apartment to walk to a church about 2.5 kilometers away, leaving her daughter in her playpen.

According to the police report, the woman reportedly stated that she "no longer wanted to be a mother." Before leaving, she allegedly left a farewell letter for her partner, abandoning the apartment without locking the door or leaving any milk for her child. The hungry baby had received its last meal nearly five hours before the authorities arrived.

A high-risk situation for the infant

The officers noted in their report that the baby had been placed in a playpen positioned under a 65-inch television, an additional hazard in case of a fall. According to the investigation, the child was left alone for nearly two hours before emergency services were alerted. Fortunately, when rescuers arrived, they found the infant alive and were able to provide immediate care.

The mother was arrested and detained in Madison County. She was charged with first-degree criminal abuse and child abandonment. Her release was conditional upon posting $10,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing was held on December 10.

Authorities and public opinion in shock

This story deeply shocked American public opinion, recalling the tragedies linked to the distress of some parents. Local authorities emphasized that in the United States, there are systems in place that allow mothers in distress to temporarily place their children in the safe care of medical institutions or specialized homes without risking immediate prosecution. Child protection organizations are calling for strengthened prevention efforts related to mental health and postnatal support.

The case of Sarah C. Vicker once again highlights the psychological vulnerabilities that some mothers may experience in silence. While the worst was avoided for the child, the case serves as a reminder that no parental distress should be ignored. Talking about it, asking for help, and finding support can save far more than a life: an entire family.