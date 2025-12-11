This almost forgotten name is making an unexpected comeback in maternity wards.

Esmée, an old-fashioned name with delicate charm, is making a strong comeback in French maternity wards after having almost disappeared from the registers. Thanks to its soft sound and luminous meaning, it appeals to a new generation of parents seeking originality without extravagance.

An old-fashioned first name brought back into fashion

Derived from the Old French "esmer" and the Latin "aestimare," Esmée means "beloved," "esteemed," or "cherished," which contributes to its popularity with parents who appreciate meaningful names. Long considered rare, it has resurfaced in recent rankings and ticks all the boxes of current trends: short, elegant, and easy to pronounce.

Soaring popularity

According to L'Officiel des prénoms 2026 and INSEE data, Esmée jumped about twenty places in one year and exceeded a thousand births in 2024, whereas it only concerned a few hundred babies at the beginning of the 2010s. In 2024, it reached the rank of 40 of the most given so-called female first names, while retaining an image of a "different" and refined first name.

When celebrities and TV series get involved

The trend was further fueled by singer Louane's choice of the name for her daughter, Esmée, giving it significant media exposure. Characters in fictional works and television series bearing this name, along with its spread to other European countries, have cemented its popularity among parents who appreciate names that are both modern and romantic.

Why Esmée is so popular with young parents

Esmée is also appealing because of its balance: it evokes old-fashioned names without seeming "old-fashioned," and stands out from the classics without being "eccentric." With its deeply affectionate meaning – "beloved" – it carries a strong emotional charge, ideal for parents who want to inscribe, from the very act of naming, a message of tenderness and value for their child.

In short, the revival of Esmée perfectly illustrates how today's parents are reinventing the heritage of first names: by drawing on the old to create something new, seeking emotion as much as aesthetics. With its warm meaning and growing popularity without becoming overused, Esmée seems destined for a long and successful future.