Do you post pictures of your children on social media? Here's what you probably don't know

You love sharing your children's achievements, smiles, and tender moments on social media. It's only natural: who wouldn't want to cherish these memories or share them with loved ones? However, behind these posts lie risks that many parents are still unaware of.

Online child abduction and child pornography: an underestimated risk

More than half of French parents regularly post photos or videos of their children. Often, this stems from genuine pride or the desire to capture every stage of their growth. However, this practice, now known as "sharenting," is not without consequences. By sharing these images, you expose your children to dangers that are sometimes serious and difficult to control. Every image posted can be retrieved by malicious internet users and used in ways you can't imagine.

Some people create fake profiles using these photos, others integrate them into child pornography networks, or even manipulate them with artificial intelligence to produce humiliating deepfakes. According to specialized organizations , nearly 50% of child pornography images online originate from parental posts, often without nudity or malicious intent. A simple photo of your child smiling at the beach or attending a birthday party can be misappropriated and circulate indefinitely. Once online, this content escapes all control. And even if you decide to delete the post, it's impossible to guarantee that the image won't already be stored or shared elsewhere.

The conclusion is clear: every photo posted carries a real risk. This doesn't mean you should give up on sharing memories, but it's crucial to do so consciously, with appropriate protections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Joyce Hastings (@amyjoyhas)

Harassment and psychological impact: the invisible side of sharenting

Beyond the criminal risks, sharenting can have lasting psychological consequences for your children. Being present in hundreds or thousands of online photos builds a digital identity they didn't choose. By age 13, a child appears on average in 1,300 photos posted by their family and friends. This content, visible to classmates, teachers, or strangers, can become a source of teasing, bullying, or cyberbullying.

Negative or mocking comments, even isolated ones, can affect a child's self-esteem and sense of security. Imagine that an innocuous photo of your child falling off their bike goes viral and is shared by their classmates with persistent teasing. This kind of exposure, while unintentional, can have a lasting impact on their self-image and their trust in others.

Understanding the psychological impact of sharenting helps find a balance between the desire to share and protecting the child. Each post should be evaluated not only based on your pride, but also on the potential consequences for their daily life and mental health.

Image rights and practical solutions: taking action without guilt

In France, the law protects the image rights of minors. In practical terms, this means you must obtain the child's consent as soon as they are capable of understanding the implications of the publication. Publishing without authorization can make you liable and lead to legal action if harm occurs.

Fortunately, there are simple and effective solutions to limit the risks. First, set your accounts to private and be vigilant about sharing settings. Ask the child and, ideally, the other parent for their opinion before each post. Avoid sharing personal information that could easily identify your child: school location, address, daily routines. Finally, don't hesitate to regularly review your posts, deleting those that are no longer relevant or that could cause problems in the future.

These simple steps allow you to continue celebrating family moments while respecting your child's privacy. It's not about making them feel guilty, but about adopting a conscious and respectful approach that will give them the opportunity to build their own digital identity whenever they want.

Sharenting: Think before you publish

Sharing your children's lives on social media is a natural, even affectionate, approach. However, the risks associated with sharenting often exceed what we imagine. Before posting, ask yourself a simple question: would my child be proud of this post tomorrow? Could it harm them in the short or long term? By adopting this mindset, you transform each share into a deliberate and protective act, rather than a simple impulse.

In short, protecting your children's privacy is much more than a precaution: it's about giving them the freedom to choose their online presence and build their digital identity independently. Family memories can be preserved, shared sparingly, and above all, with respect for those you love most, safe from prying eyes.