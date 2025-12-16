Search here...

After lunch, the ideal nap is shorter than you might think.

Well-being
Léa Michel
drobotdean/Freepik

Who hasn't dreamed of sinking into a peaceful, restorative sleep a few hours after lunch? What if we told you that less is sometimes more? Science reveals that the ideal nap isn't measured in hours, but in minutes… and that could transform your afternoons!

20 minutes: the secret to effective naps

Many researchers agree: a short post-lunch nap of about 20 minutes is more than enough to recharge. An American study reported by Psychologies shows that exceeding this duration can even lead to a phenomenon known as "sleep inertia," that moment when you feel lost, numb, and unmotivated. Not to mention that long naps can disrupt your nighttime sleep. On the other hand, adopting the power nap allows you to start the day off right, with increased concentration and energy, while remaining alert and dynamic.

The unexpected benefits of a short nap

You might think that a nap of just a few minutes doesn't make much of a difference. Think again! Between 15 and 20 minutes is enough to boost your memory, alertness, and even productivity. The key is to avoid falling into a deep sleep, which is often responsible for that "brain fog" feeling upon waking. Sleep specialists encourage this practice: a well -timed power nap offers all the benefits of rest without the drawbacks of long periods of inactivity.

How to optimize your power nap

To make these few minutes truly beneficial, it's important to create a restful environment. Find a quiet place, turn off your phone or reduce visual distractions, and be sure not to exceed 20 minutes. This simple routine can easily be integrated into your daily life, whether you're at the office or at home. The result: you effectively combat afternoon fatigue, guilt-free and with a feeling of lightness.

The lesson is clear: the ideal post-lunch nap is shorter than you might think. By limiting yourself to 15-20 minutes, you maximize the benefits for your body and mind, while respecting your natural rhythm. The next time you feel like napping after your meal, remember that a few minutes is all it takes to get back on track.

