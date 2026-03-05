"I wasn't expecting it": This mom shares a surprising change during her pregnancy

Shante Fonseca, 33, a mother of three, shared her unexpected experience of pregnancy after a tummy tuck on TikTok. This viral story reveals how her belly button took on a surprising shape, sparking both laughter and reflection on bodily transformations.

An abdominoplasty, then a life change

Shante had undergone a tummy tuck in May 2023, convinced her family was complete. A single mother of three, she was even considering tubal ligation. But meeting her childless partner changed everything: "Even a queen can change her mind," she humorously told People , choosing to welcome a fourth baby.

The shock of the navel that "turns around"

By the tenth week, she noticed a shocking change: "My belly button has almost turned outwards, it looks like the bottom of an orange, I wasn't expecting that." No prior research had prepared her for this post-surgery transformation. Initially amused, she later admitted to feeling more insecure, hiding herself more despite her pride in carrying a child.

Physical pain and tight skin

Pregnancy after an abdominoplasty brings new sensations: "It hurts, you can literally feel your skin stretching," she explains. Her scar darkens and goes through a strange phase, while the skin tension becomes intense. She even dreads the possibility of further surgery after giving birth.

A TikTok video that unites mothers

Her TikTok account exploded with thousands of comments from women who had gone through the same experience. "Connecting with others through social media is amazing! Knowing I'm not alone with my crooked belly button," she rejoiced. Despite some criticism, this solidarity boosted her confidence and normalized these taboo changes.

A message of empowerment to women

Shante encourages those considering surgery: "Ladies, you have the power to change your mind." She transforms an unexpected physical transformation into a moment of connection, reminding them that a woman's body evolves, adapts, and deserves compassion rather than judgment.

With her "orange" belly button and outspoken nature, Shante Fonseca is breaking taboos surrounding post-surgery pregnancy. Her story shows that maternal bodies hold surprises, but that sharing authenticity creates connection. At 33, she proves that loving your path—even an unexpected one—remains the greatest victory.