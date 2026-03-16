Stress, immunity, mood: what sexual activity can really change

Sexual activity is often associated with pleasure. Science is also interested in it from another angle: its effects on the body and brain. Several studies suggest that sexual relations could influence stress, mood, and even certain mechanisms of the immune system.

A possible boost against stress

Stress is a part of everyday life, but certain activities can help the body cope with it better. Sexual activity could be one of them. During intercourse, the body releases various hormones associated with well-being, including oxytocin and endorphins. These substances are often linked to feelings of relaxation, pleasure, and connection with one's partner.

A study published in the scientific journal Biological Psychology, for example, observed that people who have regular sex seemed to exhibit a more moderate stress response in certain tense situations. Researchers believe this effect could be linked to both hormonal mechanisms and the emotional closeness that often accompanies intimacy. Simply put, feeling good about your body and trusting your partner can help create a beneficial sense of relaxation.

A possible influence on mood

Sexual activity is not limited to a physical moment; it also involves the brain. During arousal and orgasm, several neurotransmitters and hormones come into play. Dopamine, for example, is often associated with feelings of pleasure and motivation. Oxytocin, sometimes called the "bonding hormone," is linked to feelings of attachment and closeness.

These chemical reactions can help temporarily improve mood and reduce feelings of anxiety or tension. After a moment of intimacy, some people report a feeling of calm, satisfaction, or emotional connection.

Of course, these effects don't depend solely on the physical dimension. The relational context, trust, and the quality of the relationship also play an important role in how you experience these moments.

A link explored with the immune system

Scientists have also been interested in the potential effects of sexual activity on the immune system. A study conducted by researchers at Wilkes University in the United States observed that people who had sex once or twice a week had higher levels of immunoglobulin A (IgA). This molecule plays a role in the body's defense against certain infections.

This does not mean that sexual activity alone protects against disease. The immune system is influenced by many factors: sleep, diet, stress, physical activity, and overall health. However, these results suggest that intimacy could be one of the elements that contribute to the body's overall balance.

Why do you sometimes feel sleepy after

You may have already noticed: after an orgasm, a feeling of fatigue or deep relaxation can occur. Here again, hormones are partly responsible. The body releases prolactin and oxytocin, two substances associated with relaxation and a feeling of emotional satiety. This chemical cocktail can promote a state of calm conducive to falling asleep. Better quality sleep can then support physical recovery, stress management, and emotional balance.

Effects that vary from person to person

As with many aspects of well-being, the effects of sexual activity are not universal. They can vary depending on numerous factors: your health, your stress level, your relationship with your partner, and even your relationship with your own body. Sexual activity is not a "miracle cure" for improving mood or health.

These scientific findings should not be interpreted as an injunction to have sex "for good health." Sexuality remains a deeply personal dimension, which cannot be measured by frequency or a norm. Some people have what is called an active sex life and find fulfillment in it. Others have little or none at all, by choice or due to a phase of their lives, and this may suit them just as well. The essential point is that everyone can experience their intimacy in their own way, respecting their body, their desires, and their boundaries.

Ultimately, this research reminds us of one simple thing: intimacy isn't just about pleasure. It can also play a role in emotional balance, relaxation, and how you feel in your body.