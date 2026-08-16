This musician demonstrates that disability does not preclude virtuosity or stage presence.

Renowned French harpist Anja Linder sets the tone for diversity on the opera stage and resonates with the melody of resilience with every appearance. This virtuoso closed the 2024 Paralympic Games with her instrument of choice, imposing in size yet light in sound. Although she lost the use of her legs in an accident during a performance, she continues to showcase her talent and confirms the adage that music soothes the soul.

An accident that could have changed the course of his career

Anja Linder had a bright future ahead of her. Born to a pianist mother and a visual artist father, she received excellent training from her parents, whose creativity was palpable. She inherited this artistic streak and developed a passion for an instrument rarely played by precocious children and one that is hard to imagine in the hands of a young girl: the harp.

She places her fingers on the strings of this instrument, seemingly descended from the angels, from the age of nine, and poetry flows almost spontaneously. Anja has an innate gift for this art, which demands a certain dexterity and good coordination. As soon as she begins the first note, she seems to take off for other realms and float above the ground. Her listeners, too, are weightless. The harp, which is something of a symbol of paradise, becomes more than just an extracurricular activity: it is an extension of her body, her reason for being, her daily driving force.

She then naturally studied at the Strasbourg Conservatory, intending to pursue it full-time. Awarded first prize in harp and chamber music, she was among the most gifted students in her year. On the path to success, her momentum was nevertheless halted by a tragic accident on July 6, 2001. Attending an open-air concert in the Parc de Pourtalès, she found herself in the wrong place at the wrong time, trapped in a plane tree and uprooted by violent storms. The toll: 13 dead and 97 injured. Anja Linder, only 26 years old, had to mourn the loss of her legs, essential for playing the harp, which boasts no fewer than seven pedals.

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An opportunity to reinvent one's art

This irreversible accident seemed to spell the end of her career and, consequently, of her most vibrant passion. Without the use of her legs, continuing her career as a concert pianist with a traditional instrument became practically impossible and bordered on utopian. Those around her discouraged her from continuing and indirectly suggested a career change. However, she refused to heed this refrain and chose to adapt her instrument, which she considered her other half, a fundamental element of her identity.

Determined to rediscover the feel of the strings on her fingers and to perpetuate her love affair with the harp, a melody blessed by the gods, she modified its original system with the help of two engineers. And through sheer perseverance, she created a unique automatic harp, which she named Anjamatic in homage to her own story.

She then had to learn to tame this custom-made instrument, to master it in a new way, and above all, to rethink her entire playing style. Thanks to this technical innovation, which in itself illustrates the patience and tenacity of this prodigy, Anja has become the voice of all possibilities, a bearer of dreams. This accident could have distanced her from her art, but in reality, it strengthened her ambitions.

Music, a therapy in its own right

Anja herself says it: music is a remedy, a medicine, whose only risk is to delight the ears. "I think music can heal. It produces incredible endorphins," she exclaimed on France Musique. Since reconnecting with audiences in 2007, she has been on cloud nine and proving that disability can perfectly coexist with the demands of an orchestra.

In 2024, she achieved a crowning moment, undoubtedly the highlight of this show celebrating difference and resilience. She participated in the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, confirming her place among the elite of classical music. In 2025, her name also appeared in the Ministry of Culture's list of honorees, appointing her an Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters.

While disability is often accompanied by a tearful serenade, Anja celebrates it with fanfare and silences all the preconceived notions that go with it. Because she may have reduced mobility, but her creativity knows no bounds.